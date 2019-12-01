News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paul Kerrigan marks 100th Nemo appearance with 300th point and Munster title

Paul Kerrigan, left, and Ciaran Dalton of Nemo Rangers celebrate at Fraher Field. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
By Stephen Barry
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 05:29 PM

Paul Kerrigan marked his 100th championship appearance for Nemo Rangers with his 300th point as he won his fifth Munster SFC title.

He's only the third Nemo player to reach the 100 club, joining his father Jimmy (101) and Dinny Allen (107).

His total score of 23-231 (300 points) puts him fourth on the all-time list of Nemo scorers, behind Colin Corkery's 19-373 (429), Allen's 40-243 (363), and James Masters' 18-308 (362). His highest score in a single game was 3-3 versus St Nick's in 2015.

Kerrigan's debut came 15 seasons ago, scoring a point against St Michael's in the Cork SFC round 4 game at Páirc Uí Rinn, a tally he matched today at Fraher Field.

Remarkably, Kerrigan can only recall missing two championship games for Nemo since then, one through suspension and one through injury.

He has accumulated 74 wins, 17 losses, and nine draws from those 100 games, with eight of those coming as a substitute. He has won 13 of his 19 finals (eight Cork titles and five Munsters) and drawn one.

Nemo Rangers gain revenge over Clonmel to take 17th Munster title

