Paul Galvin handed two-year term as new Wexford football manager

Paul Galvin. Picture: Sportsfile
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 09:39 AM

Paul Galvin has been ratified as the new Wexford senior football manager.

The Kerry native will serve a two-year term as confirmed at a county board meeting last night.

Galvin will be joined by a backroom team including former Wexford stars Mattie Forde and Shane Roche along with Tadhg O Donoghue and Eamon Sayers.

Taking charge of the Division 4 side will be the 39-year-old's first stint in management.

The former-half forward enjoyed a fine playing career, winning four All-Irelands, seven Munster titles and picking up three All-Stars along the way.

The Model County's footballers have won five All-Ireland's with the most recent being way back in 1918.

