Paul Galvin among contenders for Wexford manager job

Wexford hope to have a new senior football manager in place next month.

Those linked to the position vacated by Paul McLoughlin in June include 2009 footballer of the year Paul Galvin, former Louth and Westmeath manager Colin Kelly, ex-Dublin minor boss Paddy Christie and Ciarán Deely who was left go by London recently after four seasons.

Division Four side Wexford’s association with Dublin-based Galvin, who returned to his home club Finuge last year having transferred in 2016 to play hurling for Kilmacud Crokes before linking up with St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh’s footballers the following season, will prompt huge interest.

The 39-year-old has been involved with the TG4 Underdogs and was brought in by Deely to train London for a session early last summer.

Kelly stepped away from Westmeath after one season in charge last year but became involved with coaching Wexford as part of McLoughlin’s management in March this year.

Ballymun Kickhams man Christie is regarded as one of the capital’s brightest coaches.

Former Wexford footballer Deely was disappointed his time at London was not extended last month.

“Disappointed to hear today that London GAA have decided to look for a different senior football team manager,” he tweeted.