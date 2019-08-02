News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Paul Caffrey in awe of Brian Howard’s maturity

Paul Caffrey in awe of Brian Howard’s maturity
By Paul Keane
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Former Dublin manager Paul Caffrey has identified Brian Howard as a “rare luxury” in the All-Ireland holders’ team as they close in on history.

Niall Scully is the only Dublin player to have started all of their Allianz League and Championship games in 2019, but Howard has featured in all 12 of them too, starting 10.

Caffrey said the 21-year-old is a one-off, in that he doesn’t actually require much coaching.

“He’s a rare luxury to have as a manager because this guy doesn’t need an awful lot of coaching in terms of seeing the game as it unfolds — he just does it naturally,” said Caffrey.

“He sees things way beyond his years. To me, he looks like a 28-year-old guy out there, his reading of the game, his ability on the ball, his decision-making under pressure, all the boxes he ticks that young fellas don’t normally tick.

“Watching the games, he’s taking up naturally brilliant defensive positions, he sees when there’s a need for him to go in and play in front of the full-back line.

“He’s been a go-to player all summer because of his build, his ability in the air. He’s a huge option for kick-outs. He’s evolved so much, he rarely turns over ball and he has a phenomenal sidestep, so he can give himself a yard of room out of nothing.”

It remains to be seen if Gavin opts to start Howard against Tyrone or if he’s rested before the semi-final.

“He’s an all-rounder and is very, very important to the team,” said Caffrey. “No more than Brian Fenton coming through a few years ago.

“I say that Brian Fenton was a gift from God because he’s a midfielder really stepping up to the plate. Howard is a bit similar.”

READ MORE

Hurling Hands: Nicky English - ‘I nearly had to declare an amnesty to get that hurley brought back’

Dalo's extra-time: Should there be two referees in inter-county hurling?

More on this topic

Review set to urge U19 as only inter-county under-age gradeReview set to urge U19 as only inter-county under-age grade

Keith Ricken: You want players to enjoy it and to remember how they feltKeith Ricken: You want players to enjoy it and to remember how they felt

Jack O’Shea warns Meath could be tricky assignment for KerryJack O’Shea warns Meath could be tricky assignment for Kerry

Conor McManus insists Farney won’t ‘disappear into sunset’Conor McManus insists Farney won’t ‘disappear into sunset’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are ready for mammoth Europa League tripNuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are ready for mammoth Europa League trip

Steven Gerrard knows Rangers need to improveSteven Gerrard knows Rangers need to improve

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Aidan Coleman: ‘It’s fairly hectic but it’s all I’ve ever known and I’m really enjoying it’Aidan Coleman: ‘It’s fairly hectic but it’s all I’ve ever known and I’m really enjoying it’


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »