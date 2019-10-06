Patrickswell deny Na Piarsaigh three-in-a-row to claim county title

Patrickswell 1-17 - 0-15 Na Piarsaigh

A Cian Lynch-inspired Patrickswell denied Na Piarsaigh the three-in-a-row to win their first senior county title since 2016 and a record 20th in total.

Patrickswell hit a massive 16 wides, six of them in a 25-minute period across the two halves, but were the more powerful in the closing stages to close this final out in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

As Patrickswell threatened to fluff their lines in front of the posts, Peter Casey dragged Na Piarsaigh back into this affair and the sides were level in the 47th minute.

However, Diarmaid Byrnes ended Patrickswell’s barren spell two minutes later and they never surrendered their lead thereafter.

Lynch added a brace of scores in those closing 10 minutes while Byrnes, who struck six wides himself, was still able to win excellent primary ball to help halt Na Piarsaigh in their tracks.

Other than a sharp Casey, Na Piarsaigh were slack from the outset, particularly in the middle where Lynch and Josh Considine were dominant.

Patrickswell Limerick Senior Hurling Champions 2019 pic.twitter.com/oE8dxdyxIF — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 6, 2019

Lynch opened the scoring for Patrickswell with a fine solo run in the opening minute and his midfield partner Josh Considine claimed the opening goal in the 14th minute after given too much freedom and some good advantage was played.

It was a poor standard opening half with 13 wides registered between the teams, Patrickswell hitting one more than their opponents.

The teams were level up to the 11th minute but with the second of Jack Kelleher’s points in the 28th minute Patrickswell were leading by as much as seven points before Ronan Lynch made it 1-9 to 0-6 going into the break.

Na Piarsaigh were fortunate to see out the half with 14 men after Kevin Downes made a dangerous tackle on Tom Nolan but John O’Halloran opted to show him a yellow card.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (0-6, frees); J. Considine (1-2); C. Lynch (0-3); J. Kelleher, D. Byrnes (free) (0-2 each); T. O’Brien, A. Carroll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: P. Casey (0-7, 1 free); W. Henn (0-3, frees); A. Breen (0-2); D. Dempsey, R. Lynch, A. Dempsey (0-1 each).

NA PIARSAIGH: P. Kennedy, K. Kennedy, M. Casey, N. Buckley; M. Foley, R. Lynch, T. Grimes; C. Houlihan, W. O’Donoghue (c); C. Boylan, P. Casey, D. Dempsey; W. Henn, K. Downes, A. Breen.

Subs for Na Piarsaigh: A. Dempsey for C. Houlihan (30); K. Ryan for W. Henn (55).

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray; S. O’Brien, N. Foley, T. Nolan; P. Maher, D. Byrnes, M. Carmody; J. Considine, C. Lynch (c); J. Kelleher, K. O’Brien, A. Carroll; A. Gillane, J. Gillane, T. O’Brien

Subs for Patrickswell: P. O’Brien for A. Carroll (h-t); J. Flynn for P. O’Brien (55); C. Carroll for J. Gillane (58).

Referee: J. O’Halloran (Bruree).