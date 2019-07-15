Patrick Horgan's 3-10 leads the way for scoring feats in defeats

Patrick Horgan scored an incredible 3-10 yesterday but found himself on the losing side as Kilkenny defeated Cork.

Indeed, Horgan's three highest tallies this year have all come in losses, 2-9 against Clare and 0-14 against Tipperary.

His Championship ends with a total of 7-62, an average score of almost 14 points per game.

Horgan isn't the first player to accumulate a huge tally and find himself exiting the Championship.

Seamus Callanan (2015 All-Ireland semi-final v Galway)

3-9 (0-3 frees, 0-1 pen, 0-1 '65)

Before Daithí Burke provided the answer to Galway's full-back problems, Seamus Callanan took the Galway defence for 3-9 in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final. And just a year after scoring 3-8 in Tipperary's win over the same opposition too.

Three high catches over Pádraic Mannion, three goals. It could've been more too but, after being fouled, his late penalty was tipped over the bar. A Shane Moloney point deep in injury time gave Galway a 0-26 to 3-16 win.

Joe Canning (2008 All-Ireland qualifier v Cork)

2-12 (1-0 pen, 0-6 frees, 0-1 s/l)

A 19-year-old Joe Canning confirmed his greatness in style as he scored all but three of Galway's points in their 0-23 to 2-15 qualifier loss to Cork.

In his first Championship game against top-level opposition, he caught an early ball above Diarmuid O'Sullivan and muscled his way around him for a goal. Donal Óg Cusack was sent off in the first half but 14-man Cork battled back to win, and signal the end for then Galway manager Ger Loughnane.

TJ Reid (2017 All-Ireland qualifier v Waterford)

2-12 (1-0 pen, 0-10 frees, 0-1 '65)

Waterford's first victory over Kilkenny since the 1959 All-Ireland arrived despite a haul of 2-12 by TJ Reid. Kilkenny scored the final 1-5, with the goal by Reid, to bring it to extra-time before Waterford pulled away to win by seven, 4-23 to 2-22.

Reid almost matched his 2017 total in losing to Galway earlier this summer, scoring 2-11, 2-4 from play.

Eddie Keher (1971 All-Ireland final v Tipperary)

2-11 (2-8 frees)

The first All-Ireland final to be broadcast live in colour featured a most remarkable performance by Eddie Keher. The Kilkenny star tallied 2-11 over the 80 minutes, including two goals from 21-yard frees.

The final is remembered for many reasons, including Michael 'Babs' Keating discarding his boots and socks to play the closing stages in his bare feet. Tipperary won 5-17 to 5-14, their last All-Ireland until Babs managed them to the 1989 title.

Francis Loughnane (1973 Munster final v Limerick)

2-10 (0-8 frees)

Tipperary captain Francis Loughnane scored 2-10 but didn't get to lift the Munster Cup as Limerick hit Tipp for six. Richie Bennis's famous last-minute point gave Limerick the win, 6-7 to 2-18, and set them on their way to All-Ireland glory - 45 years before their most recent success.

Éamonn Cregan, who scored two goals, suffered Loughnane's fate three years later - scoring 4-1 in the 1976 final but losing out to Cork.