Patrick Horgan and Martin Reilly named Players of the Month

Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Cavan’s Martin Reilly have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for May.

Hurler of the Month Horgan scored 1-23 in Cork's two games, an opening-day loss to Tipperary and victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Meanwhile, Reilly was instrumental for the Cavan footballers in their shock Ulster Championship win over Monaghan, their first in 18 years.

“Martin has brilliantly exemplified the spirit of this young Cavan side who are sure to have an exciting summer ahead,” said GAA President John Horan.

"Meanwhile, Patrick has continued his excellent form into the new season and I have no doubt, he will have a big say in how this year’s hurling championship unfolds.”

