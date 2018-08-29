Patient Sludden now reaping rewards of waiting game

By Brendan O’Brien

Not everyone gets the 21st birthday they’d hoped for.

Whatever his plans were for the day in question, Niall Sludden spent it in the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry having an operation on the leg he broke in a club game for Dromore. An accidental challenge, it would shape his life for the next 18 months.

The hospital staff did their best to dilute the pain and the disappointment by presenting the young footballer with a cake, but he wouldn’t have been human had the thought not crossed his mind that fate had blown out the candle he held for a career as a senior inter-county footballer.

You are thinking [whether] you will come back from it,” he recalled. “It was a key moment in my life, but a lot of the boys in the squad and around football have had major issues, especially the cruciate... A lot of people say that an injury like that in your career does stand to you.

It’s a noticeably mature and measured assessment of what must have been a torturous time. Sludden would spend a year-and-a-half rehabbing and inching his way back to full fitness, and he did so having rebuffed Mickey Harte’s offer for a promotion to his panel.

Sludden had been a star on the Tyrone minor team that pipped Cork to an All-Ireland title in 2010. It was maybe a year or two later when Harte’s offer of a promotion to the big league was turned down on the basis that he just didn’t feel physically ready for the demands.

Mattie Donnelly and Kieran McGeary are others to have asked Harte for more time to bridge that divide between underage and senior inter-county football and Sludden was sure to couch his rejection so that the door would be left on the latch rather than slammed in his face.

I had the injury and that was a massive part of my development, because I really appreciated my football,” he said.

“Then, when Mickey did come with the call [again], I felt ready. I had a good pre-season. I came in at 24, not at 18 or 19, like some of the other Tyrone lads had. I would have felt that hard to do. I was ready at 24, not just to be part of the squad, but to come in and make a start. I had that confidence in myself from the injury and from playing a few bigger games with the club.”

Sludden knew he was playing at a high standard with Dromore. Ryan McMenamin and Colm McCullough were teammates. He’d worked under Paddy Tally at St Mary’s College and Ryan Porter with the club. Part of him just knew he was good enough.

“I was always of the belief that if I kept performing well for the club, Mickey would give me the call. I always had the ambition I would be here and that one day I would be playing at the highest level. I remember when he gave me that call; it was a great feeling.”

Sludden was an All-Star nominee in 2016 and again last year, despite having switched from the half-back line to the half-forwards. He is rated by many a close observer of this Tyrone side as the key man on the roster. His ability to break the defensive line from deep, to inject pace into the attack, makes him invaluable and Dublin recognised the danger he posed when the sides last met, in Omagh, by ordering the speedy Eoin Murchan to stick to him like glue.

Sludden has contributed 3-13 to the scoreboard across Tyrone’s nine games. Only Conor McAliskey has contributed more in that regard and his numbers have been inflated by dead ball duties. What’s interesting, too, is that this statistic is from a guy who prefers to play in defence.

“I am happy. I don’t care where I play. If Mickey said I had to drop back to half-back for the final, I would do that. The good thing about our team is our versatility and, I suppose, you need that in the modern game.”

Sludden has that... and much more.