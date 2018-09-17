Pat Gilroy steps down as Dublin hurling manager after one year

Pat Gilroy stepped down as Dublin senior hurling manager last night after one year in charge.

The All-Ireland-winning manager of the county's footballers in 2011, Gilroy was initially hired for a three-year term.

However, his work commitments as Managing Director of Designer Group in Ireland have prevented him from continuing with Dublin.

Pat Gilroy

"It was a huge honour for me to be selected to manage the Dublin senior hurling team and I was delighted that I was able to make a contribution during the past year," he said.

"Unfortunately, my work commitments involve a considerable amount of overseas travel and it will not be possible for me to continue in this role.”

Although they failed to progress from the Leinster round-robin, the Dubs enjoyed a more competitive year, hammering Offaly and narrowly losing to Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway.

"I would like to express my appreciation to my management and backroom team who were very supportive at all times and to the players for their exceptional commitment and dedication," added Gilroy.

"Thanks also to the county board and the clubs for their encouragement and assistance.”

Dublin County Committee Chairman Sean Shanley paid tribute to the outgoing manager, saying: "Pat has done an outstanding job as manager over the past year. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the year for Dublin GAA.

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Pat and his management team shortly.”

Anthony Cunningham (centre) with Pat Gilroy.

Early favourites to take over as manager include Anthony Cunningham, who worked alongside Gilroy as coach this year, and Mattie Kenny, who has led Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland Club titles.