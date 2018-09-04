Páraic Fanning tipped for Déise job but hunt still on for Mattie Kenny

Páraic Fanning could be named as the new Waterford senior hurling manager later this week, although influential figures have not yet given up of Mattie Kenny taking the reins.

Mattie Kenny

Kenny, who has guided Cuala to back-to-back All-Ireland senior club hurling successes, is highly regarded by officials and players, and a number of them have been in contact to try and persuade the former Galway selector to take the position after he ruled himself out because of work commitments.

Fanning will bring with him a backroom team of Tony Browne, James Murray and possibly Dan Shanahan, who has served alongside Derek McGrath these past five seasons.

Mount Sion man Fanning is currently a selector with Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald, whom he also worked with during the Clare native’s time in charge of Waterford.

Conversations between officials, players and Kenny have been positive, though the logistics of Kenny living two-and-a-half hours away from Waterford is recognised as a difficulty, as is his workload as a human resources specialist.

Kenny has been recommended to the county board executive by a number of figures and it is believed the players were keen on him as a possible successor to Derek McGrath from an early stage.

Cuala’s successful defence of their All-Ireland senior title earlier this year was only the fifth time a team has retained the Tommy Moore Cup, but given Dublin hadn’t previously produced winners prior to the Dalkey club’s 2017 triumph Kenny’s achievement is regarded all the higher.

Meanwhile, Clare and Galway’s current management teams are shortly expected to confirm their intentions ahead of the 2019 season.

Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor’s two-year term has elapsed, though they are likely to be endorsed by the Clare County Board for another spell. Clare are also hopeful of retaining Colm Collins as senior football manager for a sixth season.

Micheál Donoghue has one more year left of a three-year term agreed in September 2016 and there is a determination among officials to keep the Clarinbridge man at the helm.

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Stand by for seven in a row but Dubs are still good for the game