News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Páraic Fanning steps down as Waterford hurling boss

Páraic Fanning steps down as Waterford hurling boss
By Steve Neville
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:28 PM

Waterford are looking for a new hurling boss after they announced that Páraic Fanning is stepping down.

The Déise announced that he is to step down with immediate effect along with his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney.

Fanning took up the post in September 2018 and had been handed a two-year term.

He stated that stepping down has not been an easy decision and he cited personal reasons for doing so.

"In stepping down as manager I want to thank CLG Phort Láirge and in particular the officers of the board for the opportunity, support and encouragement I received during my term in charge," he said in a statement.

"I particularly want thank the players for the sacrifices they made for Waterford throughout the season.

While the Championship was very disappointing it does not reflect the time and effort put in by all concerned.

Finally, I want to thank my backroom team for the selfless work and effort they put into the entire 2019 season.

Fanning added: "This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead. In reflecting on the disappointment of the Championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons.

"I wish all involved every success and I look forward to supporting all our teams for many years to come.

"The process of appointing my replacement must now begin and I do hope the board can find a suitable successor who can implement the changes necessary to ensure Waterford are successful for many years to come."

The Mount Sion man had replaced Derek McGrath, and Waterford GAA have thanked Fanning for his work.

Páraic Fanning steps down as Waterford hurling boss

A statement from the county board read: "All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Paraic, James and Pa for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the Allianz League Final.

"Waterford GAA would like to wish Paraic, James and Pa every success in their future endeavours."

They finished by saying that a "process will now be put in place" for the appointment of a new hurling manager.

Fanning's is the second major hurling departure this week after John Meyler stepped down as Cork boss on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Manchester United set to make Harry Maguire world’s most expensive defender

More on this topic

Déise camogie players feel disrespected by fixture changeDéise camogie players feel disrespected by fixture change

Tom Barron’s last-minute winner fires Déise to historic victoryTom Barron’s last-minute winner fires Déise to historic victory

Waterford SHC: Hutchinson makes impact from the benchWaterford SHC: Hutchinson makes impact from the bench

Brian O'Halloran: Accusation we did not give our all stungBrian O'Halloran: Accusation we did not give our all stung

TOPIC: Waterford GAA

More in this Section

Talking points ahead of the Community ShieldTalking points ahead of the Community Shield

Kerry eye double cheer in Navan in their final Super 8 outingKerry eye double cheer in Navan in their final Super 8 outing

Leaders face questions in Castlebar cauldronLeaders face questions in Castlebar cauldron

Verstappen not bothered whether people think he is a better driver than HamiltonVerstappen not bothered whether people think he is a better driver than Hamilton


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »