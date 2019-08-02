Páraic Fanning steps down as Waterford hurling boss

Waterford are looking for a new hurling boss after they announced that Páraic Fanning is stepping down.

The Déise announced that he is to step down with immediate effect along with his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney.

Fanning took up the post in September 2018 and had been handed a two-year term.

He stated that stepping down has not been an easy decision and he cited personal reasons for doing so.

"In stepping down as manager I want to thank CLG Phort Láirge and in particular the officers of the board for the opportunity, support and encouragement I received during my term in charge," he said in a statement.

"I particularly want thank the players for the sacrifices they made for Waterford throughout the season.

While the Championship was very disappointing it does not reflect the time and effort put in by all concerned.



Finally, I want to thank my backroom team for the selfless work and effort they put into the entire 2019 season.

Fanning added: "This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead. In reflecting on the disappointment of the Championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons.

"I wish all involved every success and I look forward to supporting all our teams for many years to come.

"The process of appointing my replacement must now begin and I do hope the board can find a suitable successor who can implement the changes necessary to ensure Waterford are successful for many years to come."

The Mount Sion man had replaced Derek McGrath, and Waterford GAA have thanked Fanning for his work.

A statement from the county board read: "All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Paraic, James and Pa for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the Allianz League Final.

"Waterford GAA would like to wish Paraic, James and Pa every success in their future endeavours."

They finished by saying that a "process will now be put in place" for the appointment of a new hurling manager.

Fanning's is the second major hurling departure this week after John Meyler stepped down as Cork boss on Wednesday.