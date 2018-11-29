Páraic Fanning furious with Waterford training punishment

Waterford hurling manager Páraic Fanning has called for a review of the training camp rule which saw the Déise punished with the loss of a home league game next season.

Waterford — along with Laois and Armagh — were found to have breached the GAA rule banning training camps outside the 10 days before a championship game and must play one league game next year at a neutral venue, while Wexford were successful with an appeal.

Fanning pointed to the “inconsistency” in enforcing the ban when teams playing in GAA-sanctioned events in the US and Australia were allowed to train in recent weeks.

“We’re very unhappy with the decision,” said Fanning yesterday of Waterford’s punishment.

“A number of counties were investigated, but the GAA probably accepts there were others, there just isn’t any proof. There’s an inconsistency there.”

“Also, while the GAA can say there’s a rule there, that rule can be changed to suit the Fenway (US) and Wild Geese (Australia) games, so there seems to be a flexibility with the rule at some times and not at other times.

“Officials probably understand themselves that the rule is wrong, that it’s not worded correctly. That’s certainly the impression you get, that they’ll review it. If that’s the case the fairest thing would be not to pursue anyone until they have a definitive rule.”

Fanning was referring to comments in yesterday’s Irish Examiner by Feargal McGill, the GAA director of player, club and games administration, who admitted such inconsistencies undermine the organisation’s authority.

Fanning called for more communication from Croke Park on the matter: “Officials need to sit down with county boards and the people training teams. The benefit of bringing a team on a training camp is well understood by players and managers, but this rule looks to me to have been brought in as a way to save money on these camps as much as anything on these, but I find it hard to understand the logic behind expecting a team to play four weekends in a row in the championship, but stopping them from preparing physically to be ready to do that.”

Fanning feels teams allowed to prepare for those November games have an advantage for next season over those who were not training: “Teams benefit from those trips. One of the terms used regarding this rule is ‘collective gathering’, going anywhere together as a team is a collective gathering and it’s an ideal way to start a season. It gives any team that does so an advantage and it’s as good as any training camp.

“The meaning of the term ‘collective gathering’ isn’t too clear either; if a group of players get together to help raise funds for the county, is that a collective gathering?”

Fanning also pointed to the ramifications of the ban for hurling supporters in his county.

“For the public in Waterford it’s an awful setback. Everybody knows we didn’t have any home games in the championship last year and it’ll be the guts of 12 months before the next home game for the county.”

“We’re very much in favour of promoting the games — the GAA as a whole is — and there’s no better way to do that than having a build-up to big games in the locality, to having those games played locally, and to getting the interest going among people.

“We’ve been without that now for almost 12 months. We’re trying to sell hurling in Waterford, and our supporters are fantastic, but they deserve to see their players at home as well as on the road.

“The other side is that we have local businesses who are terrific supporters of the county team. Any initiative or fundraiser we run, they’ll immediately get on board to help with funds or feeding the team, anything like that.

“Those people deserve to have crowds coming to Waterford to see games, crowds who’ll put money into the local economy, an economy which has been badly hit in the recession. This ban by the GAA is depriving those local Waterford businesses of the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue.

“Don’t forget, those businesses are also involved at local level in supporting clubs and teams, not just the county side. They’re involved with the grassroots, putting their money where their mouths are. I don’t think some of the people who come up with these bans and rules give a second thought to that side of things.”

Fanning added that Waterford supporters would be punished with the expense of travelling to a game that should be played in the county: “Don’t forget that these games come in January, and it’s an unnecessary expense at a time when a lot of families may be under pressure just after Christmas.

“The fact that the rule isn’t 100% bullet-proof and that the GAA is likely to review it doesn’t make it any easier to take either. Neither does the fact that some counties which have broken the rule aren’t being punished. Anyone who thinks otherwise is in denial.”