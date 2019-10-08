Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry next year

Cork and Kerry will face off in a Munster semi-final for the first time since 2012 having been pitted against one another in this morning’s 2020 provincial draw.

As Kerry still owe their neighbours a home championship game following the reconstruction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Cork venue is set to host the semi-final next summer to satisfy a return to the counties’ home-away agreement.

As things stand, the stakes are higher for Cork, who could be demoted to the second tier should they fail to beat Kerry.

That will happen should Tier 2 be backed at Special Congress in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday week and the current Division 3 and 4 counties be assigned to the second tier if they don’t reach their respective provincial finals.

Tipperary’s proposal, to define Division 3 and 4 counties as those residing there at the conclusion of the 2020 competition, is sure to receive Cork’s support having already been backed by Waterford.

It’s three years since Cork last failed to reach the Munster decider when Kerry took on Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium, while the Kingdom are aiming for an eighth consecutive provincial crown and final appearance having lost that semi-final to the Rebels in 2012.

For only the second time in the last seven years, Clare have avoided Kerry’s side of the draw as they face Tipperary in a quarter-final with the winners facing the victors of the Waterford-Limerick game.

2020 Munster SFC draw.

Quarter-finals: Waterford v Limerick; Clare v Tipperary.

Semi-finals: Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary; Kerry v Cork.