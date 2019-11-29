News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host International Rules test

Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host International Rules test
By Stephen Barry
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:12 PM

An International Rules test will take place between Ireland and Australia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November 2020.

It has been revealed that the first test will take place in Cork on Sunday, November 15, next year.

Speaking at the launch of Cork GAA's premium ticket packages, Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium manager Michelle McAleer said the test will be among the Páirc's major events for 2020.

The stadium will also host a minimum of three Munster Championship games (two hurling, against Limerick and Clare, and one football, against Kerry) and six League games (two hurling, against Tipperary and Limerick, and four football, against Offaly, Down, Derry, and Louth), as well as the Cork club championship semi-finals and finals.

There will also be two Westlife concerts held on August 28 and 29, with negotiations ongoing with promoters MCD and Aiken for another concert.

READ MORE

Páirc Uí Chaoimh pursuing naming rights and Munster rugby matches

More on this topic

Revealed: Cork GAA faces €500,000 shortfall this yearRevealed: Cork GAA faces €500,000 shortfall this year

St Flannan’s clinch Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final after extraordinary 15-goal game against SkibbereenSt Flannan’s clinch Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final after extraordinary 15-goal game against Skibbereen

Ronan McCarthy: Tier 2 threat raises stakes for CorkRonan McCarthy: Tier 2 threat raises stakes for Cork

‘Look, it’s Ballyhale. It’s as good as you have to face’‘Look, it’s Ballyhale. It’s as good as you have to face’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Hodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon followHodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon follow

Pellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woesPellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woes

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Manchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubsManchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubs


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »