Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host International Rules test

An International Rules test will take place between Ireland and Australia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November 2020.

It has been revealed that the first test will take place in Cork on Sunday, November 15, next year.

Speaking at the launch of Cork GAA's premium ticket packages, Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium manager Michelle McAleer said the test will be among the Páirc's major events for 2020.

The stadium will also host a minimum of three Munster Championship games (two hurling, against Limerick and Clare, and one football, against Kerry) and six League games (two hurling, against Tipperary and Limerick, and four football, against Offaly, Down, Derry, and Louth), as well as the Cork club championship semi-finals and finals.

There will also be two Westlife concerts held on August 28 and 29, with negotiations ongoing with promoters MCD and Aiken for another concert.