Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s as 43 venues get games

It has been decided to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh just once in the opening fortnight of Cork county championship action. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will play host to just one game during the opening fortnight of Cork county championship action.

The Cork County Board today released the times and venues for the 56 first-round games in the county hurling and football championships.

With the County Board opting against double-headers because of the limit on public gatherings, 43 different venues will host games across the weekends of July 24-26 and July 31-August 2.

Páirc Uí Rinn will stage five first-round games, in total, all bar one of which is a Premier Senior fixture, but it has been decided to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh just once.

The stadium, used as a coronavirus testing site in recent months, will stage the Premier Senior Hurling Championship Group C game between city rivals Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s on Saturday, August 1 (7.30pm).

Clonakilty is the venue for the West Cork derby between Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven in Group B of the Premier Senior Football Championship on Sunday, July 26 (2.30pm). Clonakilty is another ground that will be used just once during the first-round games.

Along with Páirc Uí Rinn, Ballincollig, Blarney, Coachford, Donoughmore, Glantane, and Mallow will each play host to two or more first-round games.

The action gets underway with 2018 county football champions St Finbarr’s squaring up to Ballincollig in the PSFC on Friday, July 24, at Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm). Opening up the hurling program is the Premier Senior meeting of Midleton and Sars on Friday, July 31 (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm).

Friday, July 24

Cork PSFC Group A: St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm; Group C: Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, 7.30pm.

SAFC Group C: Clyda Rovers v Bandon, Ballyanly, 7.30pm.

IAFC Group D: Glanmire v Kilshannig, Blarney, 7.30pm; Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Mallow, 7.30pm.

Saturday, July 25

PSFC Group A: Clonakilty v Carrigaline, Bandon, 3.30pm; Group B: Newcestown v Illen Rovers, Dunmanway, 7pm; Group C: Douglas v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

SAFC Group A: O’Donovan Rossa v St Nick’s, Brinny, 3.30pm; St Michael’s v Ballingeary, Ovens, 7.30pm; Group B: Éire Óg v Bantry Blues, Ballingeary, 3pm; Kiskeam v Mallow, Kanturk, 3pm.

PIFC Group A: Castletownbere v Aghada, Kilmurry, 5pm; Newmarket v Na Piarsaigh, Banteer, 5pm; Group C: Macroom v Kanturk, Cullen, 7pm.

IAFC Group A: Glenville v Ballinora, Grenagh, 5pm; Group C: Mayfield v Adrigole, Inchigeela, 7pm.

Sunday, July 26

PSFC Group B: Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven, Clonakilty, 2,30pm.

SAFC Group C: Dohenys v Fermoy, Coachford, 3pm.

PIFC Group B: St Vincent’s v Knocknagree, Donoughmore, 4pm; Naomh Abán v Cill na Martra, Macroom, 4pm; Group C: Nemo Rangers v Gabriel Rangers, Kilmichael, 4pm.

IAFC Group A: Millstreet v St Finbarr’s, Carrigadrohid, 2pm; Group B: Ballydesmond v Kinsale, Glantane, 2pm; Rockchapel v Dromtarriffe, Kiskeam, 2pm; Group C: Mitchelstown v Glanworth, Mallow, 2pm.

Friday, July 31

PSHC Group A: Midleton v Sars, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

SAHC Group C: Fr O’Neill’s v Kilworth, Ballynoe, 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 1

PSHC Group A: Douglas v Ballyhea, Mallow, 5pm; Group B: Blackrock v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm; Group C: Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm.

SAHC Group B: Bandon v Charleville, Mourneabbey, 5pm; Group C: Ballymartle v Bride Rovers, Ballincollig, 5pm.

PIHC Group A: Courcey Rovers v Carrigaline, Kinsale, 5pm; Group C: Inniscarra v Blarney, Coachford, 5pm.

IAHC Group A: Dungourney v Argideen Rangers, Ballinora, 5pm.

Lower IHC Group A: Ballygarvan v Russell Rovers, Riverstown, 3.30pm; Group C: Grenagh v Dripsey, Donoughmore, 3.30pm; Tracton v St Catherine’s, Carrigtwohill, 3.30pm.

Sunday, August 2

PSHC Group B: Bishopstown v Newtownshandrum, Glantane, 3pm; Group C: Na Piarsaigh v Carrigtwohill, Caherlag, 3pm.

SAHC Group A: Kanturk v Cloyne, Killavullen, 2pm; Newcestown v Killeagh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Group B: Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche, 2pm.

PIHC Group A: Aghada v Youghal, Killeagh, 7pm; Group B: Valley Rovers v Ballinhassig, Riverstick, 2pm; Watergrasshill v Ballincollig, Blarney, 2pm; Group C: Castlelyons v Blackrock, Lisgoold, 7pm.

IAHC Group A: Kildorrery v Mayfield, Castlelyons, 2pm; Group B: Meelin v Douglas, Donoughmore, 4pm; Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Ballygarvan, 7pm; Group C: Glen Rovers v Midleton, Cobh, 4pm; Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ballincollig, 7pm.

Lower IHC Group A: Kilbrittain v Barryroe, Timoleague, 2pm; Group B: Castlemartyr v St Finbarr’s, Riverstown, 2pm; Ballymartle v Milford, Carrignavar, 7pm.