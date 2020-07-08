Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s as 43 venues get games

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will play host to just one game during the opening fortnight of Cork county championship action.
The Cork County Board today released the times and venues for the 56 first-round games in the county hurling and football championships.
With the County Board opting against double-headers because of the limit on public gatherings, 43 different venues will host games across the weekends of July 24-26 and July 31-August 2.
Páirc Uí Rinn will stage five first-round games, in total, all bar one of which is a Premier Senior fixture, but it has been decided to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh just once.
The stadium, used as a coronavirus testing site in recent months, will stage the Premier Senior Hurling Championship Group C game between city rivals Glen Rovers and St Finbarr’s on Saturday, August 1 (7.30pm).
Clonakilty is the venue for the West Cork derby between Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven in Group B of the Premier Senior Football Championship on Sunday, July 26 (2.30pm). Clonakilty is another ground that will be used just once during the first-round games.
Along with Páirc Uí Rinn, Ballincollig, Blarney, Coachford, Donoughmore, Glantane, and Mallow will each play host to two or more first-round games.
The action gets underway with 2018 county football champions St Finbarr’s squaring up to Ballincollig in the PSFC on Friday, July 24, at Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm). Opening up the hurling program is the Premier Senior meeting of Midleton and Sars on Friday, July 31 (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm).
St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm; Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv, 7.30pm.
Clyda Rovers v Bandon, Ballyanly, 7.30pm.
Glanmire v Kilshannig, Blarney, 7.30pm; Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Mallow, 7.30pm.
Clonakilty v Carrigaline, Bandon, 3.30pm; Newcestown v Illen Rovers, Dunmanway, 7pm; Douglas v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
O’Donovan Rossa v St Nick’s, Brinny, 3.30pm; St Michael’s v Ballingeary, Ovens, 7.30pm; Éire Óg v Bantry Blues, Ballingeary, 3pm; Kiskeam v Mallow, Kanturk, 3pm.
Castletownbere v Aghada, Kilmurry, 5pm; Newmarket v Na Piarsaigh, Banteer, 5pm; Macroom v Kanturk, Cullen, 7pm.
Glenville v Ballinora, Grenagh, 5pm; Mayfield v Adrigole, Inchigeela, 7pm.
Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven, Clonakilty, 2,30pm.
Dohenys v Fermoy, Coachford, 3pm.
St Vincent’s v Knocknagree, Donoughmore, 4pm; Naomh Abán v Cill na Martra, Macroom, 4pm; Nemo Rangers v Gabriel Rangers, Kilmichael, 4pm.
Millstreet v St Finbarr’s, Carrigadrohid, 2pm; Ballydesmond v Kinsale, Glantane, 2pm; Rockchapel v Dromtarriffe, Kiskeam, 2pm; Mitchelstown v Glanworth, Mallow, 2pm.
Midleton v Sars, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.
Fr O’Neill’s v Kilworth, Ballynoe, 7.30pm.
Douglas v Ballyhea, Mallow, 5pm; Blackrock v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm; Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm.
Bandon v Charleville, Mourneabbey, 5pm; Ballymartle v Bride Rovers, Ballincollig, 5pm.
Courcey Rovers v Carrigaline, Kinsale, 5pm; Inniscarra v Blarney, Coachford, 5pm.
Dungourney v Argideen Rangers, Ballinora, 5pm.
Ballygarvan v Russell Rovers, Riverstown, 3.30pm; Grenagh v Dripsey, Donoughmore, 3.30pm; Tracton v St Catherine’s, Carrigtwohill, 3.30pm.
Bishopstown v Newtownshandrum, Glantane, 3pm; Na Piarsaigh v Carrigtwohill, Caherlag, 3pm.
Kanturk v Cloyne, Killavullen, 2pm; Newcestown v Killeagh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Mallow v Fermoy, Castletownroche, 2pm.
Aghada v Youghal, Killeagh, 7pm; Valley Rovers v Ballinhassig, Riverstick, 2pm; Watergrasshill v Ballincollig, Blarney, 2pm; Castlelyons v Blackrock, Lisgoold, 7pm.
Kildorrery v Mayfield, Castlelyons, 2pm; Meelin v Douglas, Donoughmore, 4pm; Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Ballygarvan, 7pm; Glen Rovers v Midleton, Cobh, 4pm; Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ballincollig, 7pm.
Kilbrittain v Barryroe, Timoleague, 2pm; Castlemartyr v St Finbarr’s, Riverstown, 2pm; Ballymartle v Milford, Carrignavar, 7pm.