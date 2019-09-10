Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch ‘completely reconstructed’

The company overseeing the replacement of the pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh have expressed delight at the progress of the work.

This week, SIS Pitches begin the next phase of the project which will involve millions of tiny polyethylene fibres being injected into the surface over the next two weeks.

SIS Pitches founder and chief executive, George Mullan, explained: “The pitch is being completely reconstructed.

“It was seeded about six weeks ago — with seeds from a Cork company, Goldcrop — and now has full grass coverage. Indeed we are out cutting it every day.

“That entire process has gone really well, and we have had great cooperation from the Cork County Board since arriving on site.

“We will now be using our SISgrass machine to stitch the fibres into the 13,000 square metres of pitch.

“It equates to a couple of million tiny holes.

“What happens then is that the roots of the grass will bind around the inserted fibres and that will give better stability which in turn means the pitch can take more games.

“This is a system that is used for pitches in most of the big stadiums around the world. “SISGrass is a 95% natural grass pitch with synthetic fibres making up the other 5%.

“We should be finished that work in about 12 days or so and everything remains on target for the first games to be played there when the Allianz Leagues come around next spring.”

