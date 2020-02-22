News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pair of Walsh goals pave way for Coláiste Treasa win in Munster final cracker

Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk celebrate a thrilling victory over Scoil Pol, Kilfinane in the Munster Colleges C SHC Final at Ballyagran. Picture John Tarrant
By John Tarrant
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 04:22 PM

Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk 2-14 - 2-12 Scoil Pól, Kilfinane

Gritty Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk staged a commendable second-half comeback to edge past Scoil Pól, Kilfinane in a thrilling Munster Colleges C SHC Final played at Ballyagran.

A tricky wind didn’t do either sides favours yet the two teams responded magnificently to serve up an action-packed tussle. Ultimately, there was much to admire to the stickwork and energy of the Kanturk combination to land the honours by a narrow margin.

Favoured by the elements in the opening half, Kanturk boosted by a Colin Walsh goal helped secure a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage at the break. Kilfinane upped the tempo on restart, goals from Colm O’Keeffe and Shane O’Donoghue squared up the contest.

The initiative remained with Scoil Pól, Matthew Holland and Jimmy Quilty landing points for a 2-10 to 1-9 grip by the 50th min. However Kanturk rose to the challenge in style, a second goal from Walsh, accepting a pass from his brother Alan prompted a recovery.

Growing in confidence through the work rate of Michael Browne, Eamon Hayes and Hugh O’Connor, Kanturk’s spirited play was epitomised in the key departments during the competitive exchanges. And when the crunch came, Coláiste Treasa turned the screw, man of the match Walsh and team captain Brian O’Sullivan delivered all important points to swing the contest.

Scorers for Colaiste Treasa: C Walsh (2-5), B O’Sullivan 0-4(0-2f, 0-1’65), H O’Connor (0-2), A Walsh (0-2), R Sheahan (0-1).

Scorers for Scoil Pól: S O’Donoghue (1-2), J Quilty 0-5(0-3f), C O’Keeffe (1-0), M Howard (0-4), F Barrington (0-1).

COLÁISTE TREASA: G Bucinskas (Kanturk), A Coughlan (Banteer), C O’Sullivan (Kanturk), R Daly (Dromtarriffe); C Sheahan (Kanturk), M Browne (Newmarket), E Hayes (Kanturk); B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), H O’Connor (Newmarket); T Walsh(Kanturk), C Walsh (Kanturk), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe); C O’Shaughnessy (Banteer), A Walsh (Kanturk), R Sheahan (Kanturk). Subs: R Heffernan (Croke Rovers) for C O’Shaughnessy (37), D O’Doherty (Kilshannig) for B Murphy (40).

SCOIL PÓL: A Sheehan (Garryspillane); D Gilligan (Blackrock), R Sampson (Garryspillane), A Gilligan (Blackrock); E Sheedy (Staker Wallace), S Moloney Glenroe), S Canning (Effin); F Barrington (Bruree), J Quilty (Blackrock); L Dennehy (Glenroe), C Sheehan (Garryspillane); J O’Reilly (Garryspillane); C O’Keeffe (Blackrock), M Howard (Bruree), S O’Donoghue (Glenroe).

Sub: O Browne (Glenroe) for L Dennehy (49).

Referee: M Jordan(Tipperary).

