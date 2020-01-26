News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Padráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out Monaghan

Padráic Joyce's Galway lead from start to finish to edge out Monaghan
Gary O'Donnell of Galway in action against Michael Bannigan of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 1 match between Galway and Monaghan at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile.
By John Fallon
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 05:24 PM

Galway 1-14 - 0-16 Monaghan

Padráic Joyce got his first Allianz League campaign off to a winning start as they edged out Monaghan in front of a crowd of 7,654 at Pearse Stadium.

The Tribesmen never trailed in the match but had to withstand a big Monaghan rally in the closing stages to secure the winning start after a good encounter.

The decisive score of the match was a goal from Galway corner-forward Robert Finnerty but Monaghan were left to rue a missed penalty before the break

Galway led by 1-8 to 0-8 at the break having played with the breeze in the opening half.

The sides were level four times in the opening 14 minutes with Shane Walsh and Finian Ó Laoí hitting early points for the Tribesmen but Conor McManus responded with a brace for Monaghan.

The sides then twice exchanged points before a good passing movement involving Walsh and Michael Boyle was finished to the net by Finnerty to push Galway 1-4 to 0-4 in front after 15 minutes.

The response from Monaghan was good with Kieran Hughes and Conor McCarthy hitting points before the Tribesmen struck for three in a row, two of them from Walsh and one from a mark by Adrian Varley to lead by four eleven minutes from the interval.

Jack McCarron pulled back a point for Monaghan but they had a lucky escape when a fisted pass from Ryan McAnespie almost ended up in the net before Rory Beggan recovered it.

Monaghan went on the offensive and got a chance to level when Dessie Ward was fouled by Walsh but the penalty from McManus was superbly saved by Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson.

Beggan landed a ’45 but another good passing movement at the other end was finished when wing-back Gary O’Donnell pointed from the right to lead by 1-8 to 0-8 at the interval.

The crowd of 7,654 saw a quick exchange of points after the restart with Finnerty flashing over from a goal chance for Galway before McManus hit back after being set up by a good run from wing-back Karl O’Connell.

Galway led by five points thanks to efforts from Walsh and Paul Conroy after 43 minutes but Monaghan hit back with five in a row from Kieran Hughes, McManus, Christopher McGuinness, Jack McCarron and Aaron Mulligan to draw level at 1-11 to 0-14 with ten minutes left.

Walsh edged Galway back in front with a free but this was cancelled by one from McManus before Galway full-back Seán Mulkerrin cleared a shot from McGuinness off the line after Damien Comer had fisted them in front.

Matthias Barrett double Galway’s lead to two points but a superb free from McManus cut it to one going into five minutes of injury-time but the Tribesmen held on for victory.

Scorers:

Galway: S Walsh 0-6 (0-5f), R Finnerty 1-1, G O’Donnell 0-1, C D’Arcy 0-1, P Conroy 0-1, A Varley 0-1 (0-1 mark), M Barrett 0-1, F Ó Laoí 0-1, D Comer 0-1.

Monaghan: C McManus 0-6 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), K Hughes 0-2, J McCarron 0-2 (0-1f), R Beggan 0-1 (0-1 ’45), K Duffy 0-1, R McAnespie 0-1, C McCarthy 0-1, A Mulligan 0-1, C McGuinness 0-1.

Galway: C Gleeson; J Heaney, S Mulkerrin, J Duane; G O’Donnell, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy (M Barrett 60), C D’Arcy; M Boyle (D Comer 32), F Ó Laoí (E Brannigan 48), M Daly (S Kelly 66); A Varley (L Costello 60), S Walsh, R Finnerty.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, R Wylie, C Boyle; D Ward, K O’Connell, M Bannigan (A Mulligan 45); D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy (S Carey 58), D Malone (C McGuinness 55); K Hughes, J McCarron (A Woods 68), C McManus.

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois).

More on this topic

Mike Quirke's Laois pull off late great escape in RoscommonMike Quirke's Laois pull off late great escape in Roscommon

Darren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over MeathDarren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over Meath

Longford made to sweat by Louth in Division 3 openerLongford made to sweat by Louth in Division 3 opener

Moloney magic earns Tipp ladies draw against All-Ireland champions DublinMoloney magic earns Tipp ladies draw against All-Ireland champions Dublin

GalwayMonoghanTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Manchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth roundManchester United cruise past Tranmere in FA Cup fourth round

Mayo put on impressive display against DonegalMayo put on impressive display against Donegal

Darren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over MeathDarren McCurry and returning Mark Bradley inspire Tyrone to victory over Meath

Mageean 'over the moon' after setting Irish record in BostonMageean 'over the moon' after setting Irish record in Boston


Lifestyle

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

It is hard to believe today but the former island of Ringarogy in West Cork was once home to around 800 people.Islands of Ireland: Ring a Ringarogy

Esther N McCarthy paints a pretty picture with her January picks, along with cool ideas for fridges and lunchboxesWishlist: Fridges and lunchboxes make our list of January picks

Maturity isn’t a good fit for every rapper (see: Kanye’s bedraggled coming-to-Jesus phase). But through 2018 it was working a treat for former bad boy — and Ariana Grande’s ex — Mac Miller. But then his story turned to tragedy as that September, the 26 year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.Review: Mac Miller - Circles

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »