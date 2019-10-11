News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager

Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Pádraic Joyce will be put forward for ratification as the new Galway senior football manager.

Current U20 boss Joyce and former Tipperary, Laois and Limerick manager Liam Kearns were interviewed twice for the position this week, the second of the interviews last night.

Two-time All-Ireland winner and former footballer of the year Joyce is set to be joined by his former Tribe team-mate John Divilly as coach/selector and Milltown’s John Concannon as a selector.

It is not certain if Liam Sammon and Mick Culhane, who were part of his U20 set-up this past season that enjoyed Connacht success, will also be involved.

READ MORE

Mick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael Flatley

More on this topic

Tier 2 championship plan gathers broad supportTier 2 championship plan gathers broad support

Tributes following death of 'true son of Down' Eamonn Burns, aged 56Tributes following death of 'true son of Down' Eamonn Burns, aged 56

Douglas-Nemo semi-final has football fans in for a treatDouglas-Nemo semi-final has football fans in for a treat

Connacht football draw keeps Mayo and Galway apartConnacht football draw keeps Mayo and Galway apart


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Green light for U21s but Parrott sees redGreen light for U21s but Parrott sees red

Late heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Dutch hit back for victoryLate heartbreak for Northern Ireland as Dutch hit back for victory

Kieffer Moore scores as Wales keep Euro 2020 hopes aliveKieffer Moore scores as Wales keep Euro 2020 hopes alive

Scotland defeated again after second-half capitulation in RussiaScotland defeated again after second-half capitulation in Russia


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »