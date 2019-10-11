Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager

Pádraic Joyce will be put forward for ratification as the new Galway senior football manager.

Current U20 boss Joyce and former Tipperary, Laois and Limerick manager Liam Kearns were interviewed twice for the position this week, the second of the interviews last night.

Two-time All-Ireland winner and former footballer of the year Joyce is set to be joined by his former Tribe team-mate John Divilly as coach/selector and Milltown’s John Concannon as a selector.

It is not certain if Liam Sammon and Mick Culhane, who were part of his U20 set-up this past season that enjoyed Connacht success, will also be involved.