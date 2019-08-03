Paddy Cadell hoping to play his part in Tipp’s double drive

It’s nine years since Tipperary last made off with both the All-Ireland U21 and senior hurling titles, a feat Paddy Cadell wants to help repeat.

The JK Brackens defender is part of both setups and while he didn’t make the Tipp 26 at Croke Park last weekend, he remains part of Liam Sheedy’s extended panel.

In football, Dublin pulled off the U21/senior double as recently as 2017 — Con O’Callaghan was involved in both — though under new rules partly aimed at tackling burnout, a player has to choose between the two camps.

“If you’re U20, you should be allowed to play U20 — regardless of if you’re a senior,” argued Cadell, who feels the pain of talented underage footballers.

“Jake Morris and Jerome Cahill are the other two lads involved with the Tipp seniors and they’ve both got game time with them. It’s great experience to even train with the senior team and then come back and mix it with the U20s.”

Cadell had a bird’s eye view of the seniors’ win over Wexford last Sunday and has his own opportunity now to take down the same county at the same stage, albeit at the U20 grade.

“I watched the Leinster U20 final and Wexford were definitely unlucky that day, the rub of the green went Kilkenny’s way,” said the half-back who came on in last year’s All-Ireland U21 final win over Cork.

“They had a goal chance in the first-half and probably had two or three goal chances at the end when the ball could have ended up in the Kilkenny net. So we know Wexford will bring it all; self-belief, desire, hunger, they’re a physical team. It’s going to be a real dogfight and we hope we can bring the intensity to match them.”

The good vibes should be all with Tipp on the back of their smash and grab Munster final win over Cork, an injury-time Morris goal stealing a remarkable win.

“It was do or die at that stage and if the ball was going to pop out to anyone, we were hoping it’d be Jake Morris,” said Cadell, a Law student at UCC. “We were delighted it fell to him and he put it away. That game could have gone either way, it’s all about taking the chances when the rub of the green goes your way. We’re looking forward to Wexford, we know it’s going to be a huge test. We just need to be up for that battle.”

Dalo's extra-time podcast: Should there be two referees in inter-county hurling?