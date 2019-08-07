News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Owens to ref back-to-back All-Ireland finals

Owens to ref back-to-back All-Ireland finals
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:30 AM

James Owens will be the All-Ireland SHC final man in the middle for the second year running on Sunday week.

After becoming the first referee in 13 years to take charge of an All-Ireland semi-final and final in the same year, the Wexford man will be first since his fellow countyman Dickie Murphy in 1997 and ’98 to officiate back-to-back finals. Incidentally, Murphy is set to be the HawkEye official assisting Owens on the day.

Westmeath’s James McGrath was referee for the 2012 and ’13 All-Ireland final replays but Brian Gavin took charge of the drawn ’13 final between Clare and Cork that fell between those two matches.

Owens, who was last in action as a referee in the All-Ireland quarter-final between Kilkenny and Cork, also threw the ball in for this summer’s Clare-Limerick and Waterford-Clare Munster SHC games.

It is the Askamore clubman’s third final having been the referee for the 2015 Kilkenny-Galway final. Owens has also taken charge of the 2007 All-Ireland minor final, the following year’s U21 decider and the 2015 All-Ireland Club SHC final.

His umpires on the day will be fellow clubmen James Dunbar and David Owens, Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown). Carlow’s Paud O’Dwyer will be a linesman as well as standby referee. The other linesman is Johnny Murphy of Limerick and the sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway). 

Carlow’s Patrick Murphy has been appointed for the All-Ireland minor final between Kilkenny and Galway. The Ballinkillen man has this season refereed the All-Ireland senior preliminary quarter-final between Westmeath and Cork as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup round-robin game involving Laois and Westmeath. Murphy’s umpires on the day all hail from his own club - his father Paddy Murphy Snr, PJ Farrell, Francie Dowling and Jason Curran.

Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan (standby referee) and Johnny Ryan will be the linesmen and the sideline official will be Thomas Walsh of Waterford.

READ MORE

Where the All-Ireland semis are won and lost: Getting key match-ups right

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs. With Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill.

More on this topic

John Fogarty's July hurling All-StarsJohn Fogarty's July hurling All-Stars

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance; Will Davy Fitz stay on? Cody's greatest semi-final victory?Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance; Will Davy Fitz stay on? Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

The best reaction to Donal Óg's 'British culture' commentThe best reaction to Donal Óg's 'British culture' comment

Former All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v WexfordFormer All-Ireland final referee says Seán Cleere shouldn't have been in charge of Tipp v Wexford

TOPIC: Hurling

More in this Section

St Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill'sSt Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill's

Dripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point winDripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point win

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of PolandBelgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney


Lifestyle

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »