Owen Mulligan: Harte already winning the psychological war

By Paul Keane

Tyrone legend Owen Mulligan believes that Mickey Harte pulled a psychological masterstroke by insisting on a film about the county’s glory era being released in advance of the All-Ireland final.

Mulligan contributed to the film Tír Eoghain: The Unbreakable Bond, which celebrates the county’s rise to superpower status in the 2000s and was aired for the first time on TG4 last Sunday evening.

The former attacker said the film wasn’t meant to be released until later in the autumn but claimed Harte intervened to boost the mood in the county ahead of Sunday’s clash with Dublin.

“That’s Harte, that’s mind games that Harte is playing,” said Mulligan, who didn’t expect to see the emotional documentary on TV for “another couple of months yet”.

I don’t think it was meant to come out this week, I know for a fact it wasn’t meant to come out this week because I was chatting to the fellas that made it.

Mulligan, a GAA ambassador and columnist for Paddy Power news, acknowledged Harte’s recent comments that some former players have been taking ‘cheap shots’ at him and the team in the media.

The London based three-time All-Ireland winner said this could be another “another wee tactic” from Harte, designed to develop a siege mentality within the team as they chase a surprise All-Ireland win.

“There’s nobody in this county more behind the team than the older players,” continued Mulligan. “We did our time, now it’s time for new heroes. We’ve walked the walk and talked the talk, these boys are in the final with a chance to make history. They have to understand that, that it’s there for the taking if they really want it.”

Mulligan scored one of the most famous goals ever against Dublin in 2005 when he dummied defenders Stephen O’Shaughnessy and Paul Casey before slamming the ball into the net.

He said the current Dubs team under Jim Gavin’s watch are a different bunch and won’t wilt like that group of the 2000s often did.

That team that I was in involved in, we had some nasty boys that we could get into their faces and who would know how to push their buttons.

“We would target their big players, like Alan Brogan. There are a couple of games that Alan didn’t finish because he was targeted and he went off injured, accidentally probably, but you don’t know that!

“We had some great players to do that, and to talk to them. If a player missed a free-kick, it was, ‘Oh, unlucky there, you’ll get the next one’.

“We had the men to mix it and it was a great place to be because we trusted ourselves to pull through.

“Have Tyrone got that there (now)? You don’t learn how to do that, you’re born with it, it’s in your genes.

“We had some clinker players to do that, I could name you ‘Ricey’, Gormley; they’d talk to you and they’d talk to you to put you off and, more times than not, it would work.

“I think maybe Mossy Quinn missed a free-kick in one of the games and Ricey was onto him, ‘Keep the head up big fella’, that sort of thing. Definitely we felt they lacked backbone but that’s all turned now, that’s all turned.

“See when they’re in a difficult position now, that’s when Dublin are at their most dangerous because the amount of times they can get up the field, get themselves over the line, it’s incredible.

The subs they bring on, they’re all winners, they’re bringing All Stars off the bench, it’s unheard of. Players of the Year coming off the bench. That’s why I think it’s a big, big ask for us to win it.

Mulligan has urged Tyrone to be brave and to take Dublin on man for man and to be “in their faces from the word go”.

“I think you need to test the water, I definitely do,” said Mulligan, when asked if he expects early tension. “I keep bringing up the teams we were involved in, Harte would say, ‘We have to test the water here boys but you know what I mean Ricey’, or ‘You know what I mean Gormley’.

“And that’s all he needed to say, and the boys just knew.”

