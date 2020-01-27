Over half a million watch David Clifford's dramatic equaliser on RTÉ

Over half a million people watched David Clifford's equaliser against Dublin on RTÉ on Saturday evening, their head of sport has reported.

Tweeting today, Declan McBennett highlighted the figure for the Allianz League Division 1 opener, which was also televised by eir sport.

Alongside pictures of Clifford and Brian Fenton, he posted: "Two of the very best. 507k watched David Clifford equaliser, 392k the average audience for a brilliant start to the national Leagues."

RTÉ and eir will again simulcast this Saturday when Cork hurlers entertain Tipperary in their second-round Allianz League Division 1 Group 1 game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The national broadcaster's remaining matches with eir are the Dublin-Monaghan AFL clash in Croke Park on February 8 and Mayo v Kerry in Castlebar on February 29.

eir sport also have live coverage of the Mayo-Dublin Division 1 game in Elverys MacHale Park this Saturday.

On Sunday, TG4 will be showing the Limerick-Galway AHL game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds live and has deferred coverage of Wexford-Clare in the other Division 1 hurling group and the Division 1 football meeting of Meath and Donegal.