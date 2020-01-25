Oughterard cruise to All-Ireland intermediate club football success

Oughterard (Galway) 2-16 - 0-12 Magheracloone (Monaghan)

Goals from Eric Lee and Conrad Clancy did the trick for Oughterard who cruised to AIB All-Ireland intermediate club football success at the expense of 13-man Magheracloone at Croke Park.

Trailing initially by two points after 10 minutes, the Galway men fought back to level terms mid-way through the first-half before moving into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

There were still just three points between them with 55 minutes played following former Monaghan All-Star Tommy Freeman's fifth point for Magheracloone.

But the Ulster outfit were down to 13 men at that stage following the 47th minute dismissal of defender Michael Jones, for two bookings, and the 53rd minute dismissal of forward Ryan Farrell, for a black card on top of an earlier yellow.

Oughterard duly took full advantage with Clancy's goal, an expertly executed lob in the 56th minute, leaving six between them again.

It proved an inspirational score for the Connacht champions as they added another three points in quick succession from Ryan Monaghan and Niall Lee to leave nine in it and ultimately kill the game.

It was tough on Magheracloone who have endured a torturous couple of years since their grounds were rendered unsafe by the opening up of a sinkhole.

Relegation to the intermediate ranks occurred the same season and the 2004 county senior title winners were forced into the greatest battle of their existence.

So it was no surprise that they fought gamely throughout despite slipping six points behind at half-time after being overrun in the final 10 minutes of the half.

It was 0-6 apiece after 20 minutes with the sides tied on four occasions but Oughterard took off from there, reeling off 1-4 without reply and dominating the exchanges to lead by 1-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Freeman scored two of Magheracloone's early points and they led by 0-4 to 0-2 at one stage but found themselves in Oughterard's slipstream from there on, trailing 1-10 to 0-7 at half-time.

Oughterard's first goal came from Eric Lee who took off on a terrific solo run and blasted in a low shot at the Hill 16 end.

Magheracloone did get the deficit down to three points in the closing minutes but were eventually overwhelmed by Oughterard's extra numbers.

Oughterard scorers: C Clancy (1-1), N Lee (0-4, 2 frees), E Lee (1-0), E Tierney (0-3, 2 frees), P Walsh, R Monaghan, C Monaghan (0-2 each), I Gibbons (1 free), M Tierney (1 free)(0-1 each).

Magheracloone scorers: T Freeman (0-5, 3 frees), G Doogan (0-2), J Ward, R Farrelly, M Metzger, J Doogan, P McMahon (0-1 each).

Oughterard: J Waller; C Hanley, E O'Sullivan, L Moran; R Monaghan, C Monaghan, R Molloy; E Tierney, PJ McGauley; B Lambert, M Tierney, E Lee; N Lee, Patrick Walsh, Paul Walsh.

Subs: C Harte for Molloy (15); D Kenny for Lambert (h/t); C Clancy for McGauley (55); D Gibbons for R Monaghan (black card), P Gibbons for Patrick Walsh (60); I Gibbons for N Lee (62).

Magheracloone: D Kirk; M Jones, P Ward, P McArdle; K Rudden, J Ward, J Doogan; J Kieran, G Doogan; B Kieran, A Kieran, P McMahon, R Farrelly, T Freeman, M Metzger.

Subs: C McKeown for Rudden (h/t); L Og Murray for Metzger (40); A McCahey for J Doogan (45); P Tuite for B Kieran (50); N Marron for A Kieran (61).

Ref: S Laverty (Antrim).