News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Oughterard cruise to All-Ireland intermediate club football success

Oughterard cruise to All-Ireland intermediate club football success
Oughterard celebrate All-Ireland intermediate club football success. Credit: ©INPHO/James Crombie.
By Paul Keane
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 07:54 PM

Oughterard (Galway) 2-16 - 0-12 Magheracloone (Monaghan)

Goals from Eric Lee and Conrad Clancy did the trick for Oughterard who cruised to AIB All-Ireland intermediate club football success at the expense of 13-man Magheracloone at Croke Park.

Trailing initially by two points after 10 minutes, the Galway men fought back to level terms mid-way through the first-half before moving into a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

There were still just three points between them with 55 minutes played following former Monaghan All-Star Tommy Freeman's fifth point for Magheracloone.

But the Ulster outfit were down to 13 men at that stage following the 47th minute dismissal of defender Michael Jones, for two bookings, and the 53rd minute dismissal of forward Ryan Farrell, for a black card on top of an earlier yellow.

Oughterard duly took full advantage with Clancy's goal, an expertly executed lob in the 56th minute, leaving six between them again.

It proved an inspirational score for the Connacht champions as they added another three points in quick succession from Ryan Monaghan and Niall Lee to leave nine in it and ultimately kill the game.

It was tough on Magheracloone who have endured a torturous couple of years since their grounds were rendered unsafe by the opening up of a sinkhole.

Relegation to the intermediate ranks occurred the same season and the 2004 county senior title winners were forced into the greatest battle of their existence.

So it was no surprise that they fought gamely throughout despite slipping six points behind at half-time after being overrun in the final 10 minutes of the half.

It was 0-6 apiece after 20 minutes with the sides tied on four occasions but Oughterard took off from there, reeling off 1-4 without reply and dominating the exchanges to lead by 1-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Freeman scored two of Magheracloone's early points and they led by 0-4 to 0-2 at one stage but found themselves in Oughterard's slipstream from there on, trailing 1-10 to 0-7 at half-time.

Oughterard's first goal came from Eric Lee who took off on a terrific solo run and blasted in a low shot at the Hill 16 end.

Magheracloone did get the deficit down to three points in the closing minutes but were eventually overwhelmed by Oughterard's extra numbers.

Oughterard scorers: C Clancy (1-1), N Lee (0-4, 2 frees), E Lee (1-0), E Tierney (0-3, 2 frees), P Walsh, R Monaghan, C Monaghan (0-2 each), I Gibbons (1 free), M Tierney (1 free)(0-1 each).

Magheracloone scorers: T Freeman (0-5, 3 frees), G Doogan (0-2), J Ward, R Farrelly, M Metzger, J Doogan, P McMahon (0-1 each).

Oughterard: J Waller; C Hanley, E O'Sullivan, L Moran; R Monaghan, C Monaghan, R Molloy; E Tierney, PJ McGauley; B Lambert, M Tierney, E Lee; N Lee, Patrick Walsh, Paul Walsh.

Subs: C Harte for Molloy (15); D Kenny for Lambert (h/t); C Clancy for McGauley (55); D Gibbons for R Monaghan (black card), P Gibbons for Patrick Walsh (60); I Gibbons for N Lee (62).

Magheracloone: D Kirk; M Jones, P Ward, P McArdle; K Rudden, J Ward, J Doogan; J Kieran, G Doogan; B Kieran, A Kieran, P McMahon, R Farrelly, T Freeman, M Metzger.

Subs: C McKeown for Rudden (h/t); L Og Murray for Metzger (40); A McCahey for J Doogan (45); P Tuite for B Kieran (50); N Marron for A Kieran (61).

Ref: S Laverty (Antrim).

More on this topic

Strong third-quarter sees Cork outscore OffalyStrong third-quarter sees Cork outscore Offaly

Derry suffer early blow from Leitrim sideDerry suffer early blow from Leitrim side

Limerick overcome Tipperary in dramatic second half Limerick overcome Tipperary in dramatic second half

Historic day at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Cork ladies footballersHistoric day at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Cork ladies footballers

OughterardGAATOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectationsLiverpool new boy Takumi Minamino living up to Jurgen Klopp’s expectations

Bournemouth hope magic of Harry Potter can conjure up FA Cup progressBournemouth hope magic of Harry Potter can conjure up FA Cup progress

Pliskova joins other big name casualties at Australian OpenPliskova joins other big name casualties at Australian Open

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s winter break scheduled at the ‘wrong moment’Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s winter break scheduled at the ‘wrong moment’


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »