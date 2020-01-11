Oughterard book IFC final spot with unlikely victory over Templenoe

Oughterard (Galway) 1-12 - 0-12 Templenoe (Kerry)

Galway champions Oughterard pulled off an unlikely victory over Kerry’s Templenoe to book a spot in the All-Ireland Club IFC final in Croke Park in two weeks’ time.

Looking to become the 10th side from the Kingdom to reach this final in 14 seasons, the star-studded Templnoe were left to rue missed opportunities.

Having led 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval, they kicked four wides in the third quarter as they looked to put the game away.

The key miss came when Josh Crowley-Holland got onto the end of a team move but his guilt-edged shot went agonisingly wide.

Minutes later, was the turning point in the match.

A poor clearance from goalkeeper Dan Cahalane went straight into the hands of Paul Walsh. The former Galway minor held his nerve to power past the retreating keeper to put his side 1-7 to 0-9 ahead – their first lead of the match.

Despite Kerry panellists Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, and Killian Spillane in their ranks, Templenoe couldn’t get back on terms with the Connacht champions.

Late points from Enda Tierney and the impressive Matthew Tierney sealed the famous win.

Scorers for Oughterard: M Tierney 0-4 (2f); Paul Walsh 1-0; C Monaghan 0-2; N Lee(f), R Molloy, R Monaghan, Patrick Walsh, D Kenny, E Tierney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Templenoe: B Crowley 0-3; T Doyle (45, f), K Spillane, S O’Sullivan (f) 0-2 each; G Crowley, C Hallissey, P Spillane 0-1 each.

OUGHTERARD: J Walker; C Hanley, E O’Sullivan, L Moran; C Monaghan, R Molloy, R Monaghan; E Tierney, PJ McGauley; Patrick Walsh, M Tierney, E Lee; B Lambert, N Lee, Paul Walsh.

Subs: D Kenny for PJ Gauley (ht); C Harte for B Lambert (48).

TEMPLENOE: D Cahalane; M Halissey, T Morley, K O’Neill; G Crowley, T Spillane, P Clifford; S Sheehan, A Spillane; T Doyle, B Crowley, J Crolwey-Holland; S O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Hallissey.

Subs: J Spillane for P Clifford (ht); K McCarthy for T Spillane (52); P Spillane for T Doyle (58).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)