News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Oughterard book IFC final spot with unlikely victory over Templenoe

Oughterard book IFC final spot with unlikely victory over Templenoe
By Joel Slattery
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 04:18 PM

Oughterard (Galway) 1-12 - 0-12 Templenoe (Kerry)

Galway champions Oughterard pulled off an unlikely victory over Kerry’s Templenoe to book a spot in the All-Ireland Club IFC final in Croke Park in two weeks’ time.

Looking to become the 10th side from the Kingdom to reach this final in 14 seasons, the star-studded Templnoe were left to rue missed opportunities.

Having led 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval, they kicked four wides in the third quarter as they looked to put the game away.

The key miss came when Josh Crowley-Holland got onto the end of a team move but his guilt-edged shot went agonisingly wide.

Minutes later, was the turning point in the match.

A poor clearance from goalkeeper Dan Cahalane went straight into the hands of Paul Walsh. The former Galway minor held his nerve to power past the retreating keeper to put his side 1-7 to 0-9 ahead – their first lead of the match.

Despite Kerry panellists Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, and Killian Spillane in their ranks, Templenoe couldn’t get back on terms with the Connacht champions.

Late points from Enda Tierney and the impressive Matthew Tierney sealed the famous win.

Scorers for Oughterard: M Tierney 0-4 (2f); Paul Walsh 1-0; C Monaghan 0-2; N Lee(f), R Molloy, R Monaghan, Patrick Walsh, D Kenny, E Tierney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Templenoe: B Crowley 0-3; T Doyle (45, f), K Spillane, S O’Sullivan (f) 0-2 each; G Crowley, C Hallissey, P Spillane 0-1 each.

OUGHTERARD: J Walker; C Hanley, E O’Sullivan, L Moran; C Monaghan, R Molloy, R Monaghan; E Tierney, PJ McGauley; Patrick Walsh, M Tierney, E Lee; B Lambert, N Lee, Paul Walsh.

Subs: D Kenny for PJ Gauley (ht); C Harte for B Lambert (48).

TEMPLENOE: D Cahalane; M Halissey, T Morley, K O’Neill; G Crowley, T Spillane, P Clifford; S Sheehan, A Spillane; T Doyle, B Crowley, J Crolwey-Holland; S O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C Hallissey.

Subs: J Spillane for P Clifford (ht); K McCarthy for T Spillane (52); P Spillane for T Doyle (58).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

READ MORE

Reality bites: Why our GAA stars are stepping away

More on this topic

Farrell wary of taking over after unparalleled eraFarrell wary of taking over after unparalleled era

Reality bites: Why our GAA stars are stepping awayReality bites: Why our GAA stars are stepping away

UCC begin cup defence against NUIGUCC begin cup defence against NUIG

Recent champions to meet as Cork GAA release master fixture planRecent champions to meet as Cork GAA release master fixture plan

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho admits it will take time to shape Tottenham squadJose Mourinho admits it will take time to shape Tottenham squad

I’m not scared to tell Ed Woodward what I think – SolskjaerI’m not scared to tell Ed Woodward what I think – Solskjaer

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits selling Olivier Giroud would be a riskChelsea boss Frank Lampard admits selling Olivier Giroud would be a risk

Rodgers does not believe Leicester striker Vardy will perform England U-turnRodgers does not believe Leicester striker Vardy will perform England U-turn


Lifestyle

It's cold outside and a little internal warming is just what we needHot stuff: Eight spicy pasta sauces put to the test

Hannah Stephenson has advice that will help busy gardeners all year roundFive time-saving hacks for busy gardeners

Seeking some floral fanfare?How to create your own cherry blossom season

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »