News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Sullivan leads the charge for Kingdom Eirgrid Munster U-20 FC semi-final

By Mortimer Murphy
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Champions Kerry made light work of a very defensive but outclassed Limerick side in this EirGrid Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee last evening.

Kerry defender Cian Gammell looks for a way around Limerick’s Jack Coyne during the Eirgrid Munster U20 FC semi-final at Austin Stack Park. Picture: Domnick Walsh.
Kerry defender Cian Gammell looks for a way around Limerick’s Jack Coyne during the Eirgrid Munster U20 FC semi-final at Austin Stack Park. Picture: Domnick Walsh.

Kerry dominated the opening half, against the wind, as Limerick played with a massed defence, with only one player in their full-forward line.

Last year’s Munster final-winning captain Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan was unstoppable for the Kingdom in the opening half after opening the scoring when Cathal Ferriter was fouled. He then added another from play as Kerry moved 0-3 to 0-0 in front.

Limerick replied in a rare foray into Kerry’s half with a fine point from full-forward James Molyneaux, but they only troubled the scoreboard operator once more in the opening half when Jack Downey kicked over a monster free from 50metres.

Meanwhile Kerry, with O’Sullivan in superb form, added 0-7 before the break, with O’Sullivan bringing his first-half tally to 0-5. Both corner-forwards Fiachra Clifford (2) and Cathal Ferriter also registered scores, while Killian Falvey and the impressive O’Connor completed Kerry’s first-half haul as they went in 0-10 to 0-2 in front at the interval.

Kerry failed to kick on in the second half as Limerick worked hard and were boosted by an early goal when a John Hayes free was met by James Molyneaux who rose highest to finish to the Kerry net to close the gap to five ( 0-11 to 1-3).

But Limerick’s challenge faded and they failed to score for the final 26 six minutes as Kerry added seven more points, Donal O’Sullivan contributing four more points while substitutes Eddie Horan and Paul O’Shea also scored superb points as Kerry cruised to a bloodless victory.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was happy with the result but not the performance: “Look the aim was to get the result and prepare for next week but we obviously have improving to do.

We think there is improvement in the team as well. We hadn’t a game for three and half weeks and it showed at times whereas Limerick had played a game.

“Limerick were very defensive and it wasn’t that easy for our forwards because they parked the bus, and at times maybe two buses. It will probably be a different game in the final whoever it is.”

Scorers for Kerry: D O’Sullivan (0-9, 0-3 frees), F Clifford (0-3), C Ferriter (0-2), J O’Connor, K Falvey, E Horan and P O’Shea (0-1 each

Limerick: J Molyneaux (1-1), J Downey and J Hayes (0-1 free each).

KERRY: B Lonergan ( Ballymacelligott ); D McCarthy (Kenmare), D Casey ( Austin Stacks), M Potts ( Dr Crokes); CGammell ( Legion), P Warren ( Gneeveguilla), S O’Leary ( Kilcummin); J O’Connor ( Austin Stacks), B O’Mahony (St Senan’s); K Falvey (Annascaul), S Horan (Scartaglen), A Donoghue ( Castleisland Desmonds); F Clifford ( Laune Rangers), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), C Ferriter(Annascaul)

Subs: P Walsh (Brosna) for S Horan ( h/t), E Horan ( Scartaglen) for K Falvey (46), N Donohue ( Firies) for P Warren ( 54), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk ) for D McCarthy ( 54), P O’Shea (Kilcummin ) for J O’Connor ( 54), B Friel ( Rathmore ) for F Clifford ( 54)

LIMERICK: C Walsh (St Senans); Jack Fitzgerald (Adare), Jamie Fitzgerald (Glin), K Moloney (Crecora-Manister); D O’Grady (Oola), A Shanagher(Rathkeale), R McCarthy (Na Piarsaigh); J Coyne (Mungret St Pauls), J Downey (Oola); L Woulfe ( Newcastle West) , B Coleman (Rathkeale), J Hayes (St Kierans); N Callanan (St Kierans), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford) , J Cummins (Galbally)

Subs: D Lane ( Adare) for J Downey ( h/t), B Foley (Newcastle West) for J Hayes ( 42), N McAuliffe ( Newcastle West ) for Jamie Fitzgerald ( 45), D Quirke (Fr Caseys) for R McCarthy ( 54), S Barry (Mungret St Pauls) for J Coyne ( 56), D J Stack (Fr Caseys) for J Cummins ( 59)

Referee: D Murnane (Cork)

READ MORE

Donaghy counters Cavanagh’s Kerry ‘animals’ taunt

More on this topic

Ricken ‘blown away’ by Cork’s positive attitudeRicken ‘blown away’ by Cork’s positive attitude

Donaghy counters Cavanagh’s Kerry ‘animals’ tauntDonaghy counters Cavanagh’s Kerry ‘animals’ taunt

Can Croker be Cork’s natural hunting ground?Can Croker be Cork’s natural hunting ground?

How fickle hand of fortune changed the course of Cork-Kilkenny historyHow fickle hand of fortune changed the course of Cork-Kilkenny history

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Serena Williams one win away from eighth Wimbledon titleSerena Williams one win away from eighth Wimbledon title

The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in numbersThe 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in numbers

Jamie Donaldson targets Portrush return after claiming Scottish Open leadJamie Donaldson targets Portrush return after claiming Scottish Open lead

Preston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League clubPreston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League club


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »