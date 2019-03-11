O'Sullivan criticises Cork's 'mediocre at best' performance against Tipp

Cork legend Diarmuid O’Sullivan has claimed Cork were "mediocre at best" in their defeat to Tipperary.

Tipp saw off Cork in comfortable fashion at Páirc Uí Rinn, running out 13-point winners with a 1-29 to 1-16 scoreline.

The Cloyne man has hit out at the Cork team on the back of the defeat saying: "Whatever about the collective, it’s about time a couple of individuals started looking in the mirror and saying ‘is this really for me or have I enough of it?’"

Writing in his Parry Power News column, O'Sullivan said: "There’s no getting away from the fact it was a disappointing afternoon all around.

"No one goes out to have a bad game or play second fiddle," wrote O'Sullivan. "But I believe large sections of that Rebels team will be disappointed with their own personal performance, let along the collective one.

"Bare in mind Tipperary were away on a hard week’s training camp in Spain leading into Sunday’s game as well. Cork should have been the fresh team, but it didn’t look like it."

O'Sullivan is of the belief that Cork boss John Meyler and his management team need to "define a system" to better suit the Rebels as "a lot of guys are playing as individuals."

The former fullback was also full of praise for the Tipp forward line saying Cork "have a lot of work to do" to match them.

"The movement in the Tipp forwards was incredible," said O'Sullivan.

"They were all comfortable in any area they found themselves in and it had the fingerprints of Eamon O’Shea all over it.

"Whereas, the Rebel forwards were constantly stuck in their own position."

While stating that Cork have a lot of improving to do, O'Sullivan said things can be turned around.

"We know the quality of player is there and that they’ve worked on the strength in depth of the squad.

"Let’s allow them the freedom to get this right."

You can read O'Sullivan's full Paddy Power News column here.

