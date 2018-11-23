Home»sport

O'Shea stars as St Brendan’s ease to Corn Ui Mhuiri win over Clonakilty

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 05:19 PM
By Mortimer Murphy

St Brendan’s College Killarney 4-16 - 0-5 Clonakilty Community College

St Brendan’s College Killarney eased into the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals with a facile 23-point victory over Clonakilty Community College at Millstreet.

The game was over as a contest by halftime when the Kerry side led 0-8 to 0-3 having played against the elements.

2018 All-Ireland winning Kerry minor captain Paul O’Shea was a different class hitting 1-7.

Paul O'Shea of Kerry during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He converted a second-half penalty before goals from Patrick D’Arcy, Ryan O’Carroll and Emmett O’Shea completed the rout.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: P O’Shea (1-7, 1-0 pen, 3 frees), R O’Grady (1-3), E O’Shea (1-2), P D’Arcy (1-1), M Linehan (0-2), P O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: B White (0-2 frees), P Cullinane (0-2), C Hayes (0-1) Teams:

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE KILLARNEY: M Kelliher; P O’Sullivan, T Sparling, M Cooper; R Doyle, G Vaughan, E Smith; E O’Sullivan, D Lyne; P D’Arcy, P O’Shea, E Finnan; R O’Grady, M Linehan, E O’Shea.

Subs: D Callaghan for D Lyne ( inj 44); E Looney for E Finnan ( 45); K O’Leary for M Kelliher ( 48); H Potts for E Smith ( 50); O O’Connor for P O’Sullivan ( 56); E Moynihan for M Cooper ( 56).

CLONAKILTY CC: K Iyalla; B Deasy, J Lawton, D Peet; D O’Connor, J Wycherley, C O’Neill; C Nyhan, C O’Donoghue; C Hayes, D Harte, O Bancroft; R O’Donovan, L Halligan, P Cullinane.

Subs: T O’Connell for L Halligan (h/t); B White for D Harte (h/t); K O’Regan for K Iyalla (inj 42); S Walsh for R Donovan (50);

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)


KEYWORDS

St Brendan’s College KillarneyClonakilty Community CollegeCorn Ui Mhuiri

Related Articles

Rochestown come from behind to defeat Coláiste Chríost Rí in Corn Uí Mhuirí

Second half goals see St Brendan's come from behind to seal win

Conor Hayes goals lay the groundwork for Clonakilty win

Strong finish sees Bandon open Corn Ui Mhuiri with eye-catching win

More in this Section

Alonso hails Schumacher as greatest rival ahead of F1 exit

Sturridge “in good shape” despite betting charge, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Tottenham face Chelsea in the pick of the Premier League action

Stephen Kenny insulted by ‘respect’ question; sets out his Ireland vision


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »