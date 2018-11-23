O'Shea stars as St Brendan’s ease to Corn Ui Mhuiri win over Clonakilty

St Brendan’s College Killarney 4-16 - 0-5 Clonakilty Community College

St Brendan’s College Killarney eased into the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals with a facile 23-point victory over Clonakilty Community College at Millstreet.

The game was over as a contest by halftime when the Kerry side led 0-8 to 0-3 having played against the elements.

2018 All-Ireland winning Kerry minor captain Paul O’Shea was a different class hitting 1-7.

Paul O'Shea of Kerry during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He converted a second-half penalty before goals from Patrick D’Arcy, Ryan O’Carroll and Emmett O’Shea completed the rout.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College: P O’Shea (1-7, 1-0 pen, 3 frees), R O’Grady (1-3), E O’Shea (1-2), P D’Arcy (1-1), M Linehan (0-2), P O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: B White (0-2 frees), P Cullinane (0-2), C Hayes (0-1) Teams:

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE KILLARNEY: M Kelliher; P O’Sullivan, T Sparling, M Cooper; R Doyle, G Vaughan, E Smith; E O’Sullivan, D Lyne; P D’Arcy, P O’Shea, E Finnan; R O’Grady, M Linehan, E O’Shea.

Subs: D Callaghan for D Lyne ( inj 44); E Looney for E Finnan ( 45); K O’Leary for M Kelliher ( 48); H Potts for E Smith ( 50); O O’Connor for P O’Sullivan ( 56); E Moynihan for M Cooper ( 56).

CLONAKILTY CC: K Iyalla; B Deasy, J Lawton, D Peet; D O’Connor, J Wycherley, C O’Neill; C Nyhan, C O’Donoghue; C Hayes, D Harte, O Bancroft; R O’Donovan, L Halligan, P Cullinane.

Subs: T O’Connell for L Halligan (h/t); B White for D Harte (h/t); K O’Regan for K Iyalla (inj 42); S Walsh for R Donovan (50);

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)