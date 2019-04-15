O'Shea and Conway honoured as UCC dominate college awards

A UCC or a Kerry double, that is the question as Shane Conway and Seán O’Shea have been honoured as the best Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup players.

Lixnaw man Conway was inspirational as his exquisite marksmanship helped guide UCC to their Fitzgibbon Cup title. The only player on his team not to play in Division 1, he scored 38 points (27 from frees) across the campaign.

His fellow Kerryman and freetaker O’Shea was just as vital to the college’s elite football team claiming the Sigerson title. The Kenmare star was never so influential as in the final win over St Mary’s as he was throughout the run, kicking seven points, five from frees.

The pair are among 14 UCC players honoured in the Electric Ireland HE Rising Stars teams. O’Shea is included alongside Kerry team-mates Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Graham O’Sullivan and countymen Padraig Lucey and Daniel O’Brien. UCC captain and Cork defender Cian Kiely is also among the 15.

In the Fitzgibbon selection, Conway is joined by his college mates Niall O’Leary, Eddie Gunning, Chris O’Leary, Paddy O’Loughlin, Conor Browne, Shane Kingston and Mark Kehoe.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Rising Stars 2019

FOOTBALL: Mark Reid, (St. Mary’s); Brian Ó Beaglaoích, (UCC), Kevin Mc Donnell, (NUIG), Graham O’Sullivan, (UCC); Cian Kiely, (UCC), Daniel O’Brien, (UCC), Cillian O’Shea, (UCD); Jarlath Óg Burns, (St. Mary’s), Padraig Lucey, (UCC); Michael Langan, (LYIT), Sean O’Shea, (UCC), Peter Cooke, (NUIG); Stephen McConville, (St. Mary’s), Evan O’Carroll, (UCD), Shane McGuigan, (St. Mary’s).

HURLING: Eoghan Cahill, (Mary Immaculate); Niall O’Leary, (UCC), Eddie Gunning, (UCC), Thomas Grimes, (Mary Immaculate); Chris O’Leary, (UCC), Paddy O’Loughlin, (UCC), Chris Crummey, (DCU); Conor Browne, (UCC), Jarlath Mannion, (GMIT); Shane Kingston, (UCC), Aaron Gillane, (Mary Immaculate), James Bergin, (DCU); Evan Niland, (NUIG); Shane Conway, (UCC), Mark Kehoe, (UCC).

