News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Rourke: Brolly ‘a loss to punditry’

O’Rourke: Brolly ‘a loss to punditry’
By Paul Keane
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 05:30 AM

The Sunday Game analyst Colm O’Rourke has said he’s in the dark about colleague Joe Brolly’s future on the show but admitted he’d like the Derry man to return next season.

Station bosses opted not to use Brolly for their All-Ireland final replay transmission, effectively replacing him with Donegal coach Stephen Rochford.

It followed controversial remarks by Brolly about referee David Gough at half-time of the drawn final, when the pundit claimed that Gough had been “clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry”.

Meath great O’Rourke, who was yesterday inducted into the GAA Museum’s Hall of Fame, said he doesn’t know if Brolly is gone for good but hopes this is not the case.

“I don’t know what has happened there, I’m not privy to what has taken place but hopefully he’ll be back next year,” said O’Rourke, who admitted that he personally has learned to choose his words carefully on TV.

I certainly would be more careful now than I would have been in the past. We live in a much more politically correct world. Joe would be the exception to that, I suppose. I think he’s a loss to punditry.

“And of course at times he can drive me as mad as anybody else, but I think the last thing you need is blandness in commentary.

“Now Joe, he’s eccentric, he says things, but I think he has done the GAA a lot of service in so far as his opinions on the game are often discussed afterwards and maybe in the days that follow.

“People will always say they agree or disagree, they don’t ignore him. And I think you always need people like that. Obviously there are limits to what people can say but I think if you take the whole lot, on the round, he is an addition to the whole analysis of the games.

“The other thing about it is, he has a deep love and passion for the game, he’s not just a commentator.

“He’s involved with his own club, he’s been involved at underage, he thinks about the game, he’s very aware of its tradition and culture and amateur ethos and things like that.

“He’s not a fly-by-night who just comes along and makes comments on the game. He’s one of the sort of working ants of the GAA at local level.”

O’Rourke said that he expects to be commenting upon another football Championship dominated by Dublin when he returns to analyst duty in 2020.

“I think they’ll do six in a row next year because they are supremely motivated,” said O’Rourke.

The best part of the team is nearly the youngest part now when you look at Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Jack McCaffrey, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, those fellas are not going anywhere.

"The six really best players at this stage, their main driving force, are in their peak years; 24, 25, 26. And they love playing. So I think it’s curtains for a lot of teams for a while yet because I don’t see them is improving.”

Also inducted into the GAA Museum’s Hall of Fame were hurling trio Terence McNaughton (Antrim), Conor Hayes (Galway) and Nicky English (Tipperary) and football's Denis ‘Ogie’ Moran (Kerry) and Larry Tompkins (Cork).

READ MORE

Ruddock brothers in arms a decade on

More on this topic

Rivals await fate on tiered championshipRivals await fate on tiered championship

'Next year is going to be huge': Éamonn Fitzmaurice says Kerry must capitalise on 'positive energy' 'Next year is going to be huge': Éamonn Fitzmaurice says Kerry must capitalise on 'positive energy'

This Dublin team now living in rare auld timesThis Dublin team now living in rare auld times

Gaelic football’s time to shine: Our writers and columnists highlightsGaelic football’s time to shine: Our writers and columnists highlights


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GAAColm O'RourkeTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Tuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real MadridTuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real Madrid

Pochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against OlympiacosPochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against Olympiacos

Sportsmen who have fallen foul of betting regulationsSportsmen who have fallen foul of betting regulations

Katie Taylor relishing bid to become two-weight world championKatie Taylor relishing bid to become two-weight world champion


Lifestyle

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »