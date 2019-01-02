Opportunities to impress as clinical Waterford see off Cork

The auditions continue, with both Cork and Waterford giving plenty of panellists an opportunity to impress in tonight’s Co-Op Superstores Munster SHL clash in chilly Mallow.
Winners Waterford were more clinical than their opponents and deserved the win - playing with the wind, they had an early scoring burst by Stephen Bennett.
His 0-3 in three minutes was reeled in quickly by Cork, with Robbie O’Flynn and William Kearney contributing.
Waterford settled, however, and five on the bounce pushed them 0-8 to 0-4 ahead on 14 minutes, Kevin Moran’s long-range effort the pick of those scores.
Cork had a goal on 21 minutes, Aidan Walsh finishing a Declan Dalton sideline to the net, making it 1-5 to 0-10. Dalton and Bennett swapped frees before a Dalton brace levelled the game at 1-8 to 0-11.
Mallow man Cormac Murphy nudged Cork ahead with two minutes to the break but Bennett (free) levelled. Dalton drove over two late frees to leave it 1-11 to 0-12 at the half.
Waterford resumed with a goal, Brick Walsh availing of a defensive mix-up to fire home, and three good points - Tommy Ryan (two) and Barron - pushed them 1-15 to 1-12 ahead.
Waterford were in charge and Cork needed a Cormac Murphy point to stay in touch. Bennett (free) and Kearney responded, leaving it 1-17 to 1-14 on 51 minutes.
Murphy and Bennett (free) swapped scores, maintaining Waterford’s advantage before Bennett hit a monster to stretch the visitors’ lead to four turning into the last ten minutes, and they held out for the win.
Scorers for Cork: D. Dalton (0-9, 7 frees); A. Walsh (1-0); C. Murphy (0-3); M. O’Halloran (0-2); R. O’Flynn, W. Kearney, T. O’Mahony, C. Joyce (0-1 each.)
Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-13, 10 frees); M. Kearney (0-4); M. Walsh (1-0); T. Ryan, K. Moran, J. Barron (0-2), J. Prendergast (0-1).
CORK: P. Collins, N. O’Leary, D. Griffin, D. Lowney, C. Joyce, T. O’Mahony, R. Downey, C. Cahalane, W. Kearney, C. Murphy, M. O’Halloran, A. Walsh, J. Coughlan, D. Dalton, R. O’Flynn.
Subs: C. Beausang for O’Flynn (inj, 24); C. O’Callaghan for Lowney (inj, 33); E. Murphy for Walsh (inj, HT); S. O’Leary Hayes for Downey (61); P Leopold for Coughlan (62).
WATERFORD: B. Nolan, S. McNulty, S. Fives, N. Connors (c), J. Henley, M. O’Brien, M. Walsh, J. Barron, B. O’Halloran, K. Moran, M. Kearney, DJ Foran, T. Ryan, Stephen Bennett, C. Roche.
Subs: C. Prunty for O’Brien (53); S. Roche for Walsh (55); A. Gleeson for Moran (63); J. Prendergast for C. Roche (66); K. Bennett for McNulty (70).
Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).