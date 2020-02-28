News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Only chosen few may be allowed speak to referees

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, February 28, 2020 - 07:26 PM

File photo of Joe Kelly. Picture: Russell Pritchard / SPORTSFILE
File photo of Joe Kelly. Picture: Russell Pritchard / SPORTSFILE

The Celtic Challenge inspired former inter-county referee Joe Kelly to put forward the idea of only two designated players and manager having speaking rights with referees.

Naomh Éanna man Kelly, who umpires for James Owens, has proposed two players wearing armbands may talk to the match officials during breaks in play while they, along with the team officials, can converse with the referee before and after a game as well as half-time.

Kelly was involved with Wexford’s development squad during the Celtic Challenge where the best and fairest player on each team in games received awards afterwards from referees, while two players from each side wore respect armbands and could approach the man in the middle.

He is adamant the initiative can work at senior level in both codes.

“The Celtic Challenge is where the idea first came to me and I thought it worked an absolute treat. Everybody is giving out about the lack of referees and the lack of good referees and respect. Referees have to give respect as well and that’s in my motion too. He has to show it to the players.

“Every day I go out, there are lads mouthing on the sideline and giving out and then you have fellas asking why we do it, why we take up refereeing, what do we see in it?

“I enjoy it, it keeps me fit, it keeps me going but I wanted to improve things so I put in this motion and I worded it myself as best I could.”

Any player speaking to the referee other than the three designated individuals is considered dissent and treated accordingly. Contesting a free would see the ball brought forward by 13 metres while a free can be cancelled if a player on the team that has been awarded it shows dissent. Frees can also be given for dissent exhibited in open play.

Should a team official not wearing the armband speak to the referee, the county in question receives a fine.

Kelly believes the idea would strengthen the authority of the referee and create a better environment to improve to the best of his ability.

“You have the two players, usually a centre-back and a centre-forward in the Celtic Challenge, and if they had a query they could come along and speak to the referee during a break in play like ‘what was the last free for?’ It only takes two seconds. The referee might say, ‘Pull of a jersey’ and that’s that. There doesn’t have to be a big conversation. If you give a yellow or red card all you need to explain is what exactly it was for.”

The feedback Kelly has received has been largely positive and he is hopeful the motion, which will be proposed by Wexford secretary Gearóid Devitt, will receive the required 60% to become a rule.

More on this topic

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase

Harty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelinesHarty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelines

Kerry star Walsh helps steer Limerick school to Munster gloryKerry star Walsh helps steer Limerick school to Munster glory

Congress, coronavirus, and Mayo's need for a positive against Kerry: The weekend's GAA talking pointsCongress, coronavirus, and Mayo's need for a positive against Kerry: The weekend's GAA talking points

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Italy’s rugby heartland at the epicentre of coronavirus ‘red zones’Italy’s rugby heartland at the epicentre of coronavirus ‘red zones’

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspensionLeeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla handed eight-game suspension

Five key storylines to follow at the National Indoor ChampionshipsFive key storylines to follow at the National Indoor Championships

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »