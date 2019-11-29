News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Neill had great football brain, says Tompkins

O’Neill had great football brain, says Tompkins
Larry Tompkins
By Denis Hurley
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 05:40 AM

The late Terry O’Neill has been described by Larry Tompkins as having a great football brain.

O’Neill, who died on Wednesday after a short illness, led Bantry Blues to the 1998 Cork county SFC title, defeating Duhallow in the final. He had been nominated as a Cork selector by Bantry after their 1995 county win (managed by Dr Denis Cotter, who also died recently) and was similarly chosen in the wake of 1998.

Under Tompkins’ stewardship, Cork reached the 1999 All-Ireland final and O’Neill remained as a selector for the following two years. Having been a Cork minor selector, he returned to the senior set-up in 2008 when Conor Counihan took charge and was part of the management team for the 2010 All-Ireland win.

Castletownbere native O’Neill came to Bantry when he took up a post in the post office there, but a club statement on Facebook said that “the post office was only a pastime and the real work was coaching Gaelic football”.

O’Neill’s son Damian played football for Cork in the late 1990s.

Tompkins felt that O’Neill’s infectious passion for football was inspirational.

“I’ve known Terry ever since I first played for Caslehaven,” he said, “and that passion and drive and interest were always clear to see. It was massively infectious, he was a huge character and for the likes of me, who loved talking about football, he was the ideal partner.

“When Bantry nominated him after they won the county, it was a golden period and himself, myself and Paddy Sheehan were like the three wise men, we got on fierce well. I couldn’t say enough about him, he’d never renege of wishing you the best of luck before a big game or congratulating you after.

“I was only talking to him on the phone a few weeks ago and there was a gang of us from my pub hoping to get down to see him next week. It’s heartbreaking that we couldn’t get to do that.”

As a selector, Tompkins felt that O’Neill’s key quality was his judgement of players.

“He had a great football brain and he’d leave no stone unturned,” he said.

“He would have had very strong opinions about guys and he went to a load of games around the county, he had a great knowledge of what was needed for guys to make it at inter-county level.

“He’ll be a massive loss. If I had to pick a top five of people to talk to about football, he’d be one of them.”

O’Neill will be buried after Mass at 12 noon tomorrow in Bantry.

More on this topic

‘Look, it’s Ballyhale. It’s as good as you have to face’‘Look, it’s Ballyhale. It’s as good as you have to face’

Kennedy: Borris showed us how to carry underdog tagKennedy: Borris showed us how to carry underdog tag

Clare star Conlon lifted by Lohan arrivalClare star Conlon lifted by Lohan arrival

Dublin bid for six will begin in TullamoreDublin bid for six will begin in Tullamore

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crownDCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

Mane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all frontsMane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all fronts

Celtic clinch top spot with comfortable win over RennesCeltic clinch top spot with comfortable win over Rennes

Arsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on EmeryArsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on Emery


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »