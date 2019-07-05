'One of the most important projects' - GAA's fixtures review committee invite submissions from members

The GAA has invited its members to submit suggestions to the newly established Fixture Calendar Review Task Force.

President of the Association John Horan has said that it is important that the membership has its voice heard on the issue.

The 11-man task force set-up by Horan will be chaired by GAA management committee member Eddie O’Sullivan.

CEO of Cork GAA Kevin O’Donovan is on the committee that includes representatives from both the CPA and GPA.

“The calendar review is one of the most important projects that the Association will undertake this year," Horan said.

READ MORE Camogie fixtures postponed as players fall ill following water consumption at GAA grounds

“A lot of progress has taken place around the calendar and we are committed to doing more.

“A high-quality team has been assembled to lead this work with many strands of the GAA reflected in its make-up.

“It is also important that our membership is given the opportunity to make their voice heard, and I would invite people to contribute by making submissions and also engage via the online survey."

The task force are aiming for a November deadline to publish the results of their work.

One big change to the GAA calendar going forward already confirmed is that from 2020, the All-Ireland club finals are moving from their traditional St Patrick's Day slot to January.

The timing and structure of the main senior inter-county competitions including the need for a closed season will be among the top items on the agenda for the committee.

READ MORE Cork and Dublin GAA chiefs on new fixtures task force

- Submissions can be sent to calendarreview@gaa.ie