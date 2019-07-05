News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'One of the most important projects' - GAA's fixtures review committee invite submissions from members

GAA President John Horan
By Joel Slattery
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 04:09 PM

The GAA has invited its members to submit suggestions to the newly established Fixture Calendar Review Task Force.

President of the Association John Horan has said that it is important that the membership has its voice heard on the issue.

The 11-man task force set-up by Horan will be chaired by GAA management committee member Eddie O’Sullivan.

CEO of Cork GAA Kevin O’Donovan is on the committee that includes representatives from both the CPA and GPA.

“The calendar review is one of the most important projects that the Association will undertake this year," Horan said.

READ MORE

Camogie fixtures postponed as players fall ill following water consumption at GAA grounds

“A lot of progress has taken place around the calendar and we are committed to doing more.

“A high-quality team has been assembled to lead this work with many strands of the GAA reflected in its make-up.

“It is also important that our membership is given the opportunity to make their voice heard, and I would invite people to contribute by making submissions and also engage via the online survey."

The task force are aiming for a November deadline to publish the results of their work.

One big change to the GAA calendar going forward already confirmed is that from 2020, the All-Ireland club finals are moving from their traditional St Patrick's Day slot to January.

The timing and structure of the main senior inter-county competitions including the need for a closed season will be among the top items on the agenda for the committee.

READ MORE

Cork and Dublin GAA chiefs on new fixtures task force

- Submissions can be sent to calendarreview@gaa.ie

More on this topic

Camogie fixtures postponed as players fall ill following water consumption at GAA grounds

Kirwan: Laois game is like our All-Ireland final

Rock ready to deliver again

Galway unlikely to abandon defensive strategy

GAAJohn HoranFixture Calendar Review Task ForceFix The FixturesTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Caroline Wozniacki hits out at Hawkeye as Shuai Zhang sends her packing

Phil Neville welcomes Premier League interest in running women’s club game

Camogie fixtures postponed as players fall ill following water consumption at GAA grounds

Pádraig Harrington not giving up hope of claiming would-be second Irish Open title


Lifestyle

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

Summer lovin': Danger of getting an STI during festival season

10 things we learned from season three of Stranger Things

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »