One change to Limerick U20 side for semi-final against Kerry

There is one change to the Limerick U20 football team for tomorrow's Munster semi-final against Kerry (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7pm).

Limerick’s Liam Kennedy breaks away from Tipperary’s Darragh O’Leary during their Munster U20FC quarter-final at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale. Picture: Brendan Gleeson.

From the side which squeezed past Tipperary by the minimum in last week's quarter-final, Darragh O'Keeffe comes in at corner-back instead of Ruadhan O'Connor.

O'Keeffe was used as a second-half substitute against Tipperary.

Limerick last reached a Munster final at the U21/20 age grade in 2005.

Limerick: Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Paul); Cormac Woulfe (St Senan's), Craig Carew (Claughan), Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), Liam Kennedy (St Kieran’s); Rory O'Brien (Fr Casey's), James Cummins (Galbally); James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher Broadford), Brian Foley (Newcastlewest), John Hayes (St Kieran's); James Garvey (Mungret St Paul's), Eoghan O'Mahony (Galbally), Colm Ryan Feenagh/Kilmeedy).

Subs: Jeffery Alfred (Adare), Cathal McCarthy (Monaleen), Tim Lyons (Croom), Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders), Shane Barry (Mungret St Paul's), James Pomeroy (Kildimo Pallaskenry), DJ Stack (Fr Caseys), Conor Galvin (Mungret/St Paul's), Eoghan McNamara (Galtee Gaels).

