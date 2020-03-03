News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

One change to Kerry U20s for Munster final against Cork

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Kerry have made one change to their team for tomorrow’s Munster U20 football final (Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm), with Seán Horan coming in at full-forward.

Kerry's Sean Horan tackles Peter O'Driscoll of Cork in last year's Munster U20 final.
Kerry's Sean Horan tackles Peter O'Driscoll of Cork in last year's Munster U20 final.

Horan, who was not part of the matchday 26 for their semi-final win over Limerick, replaces Sean Keane on the edge of the square.

He's one of four players on the Kerry team, along with Dylan Casey, Dan McCarthy, and Killian Falvey, who started last year’s Munster U20 final defeat to Cork.

Kerry (Munster U20 final): M Kelliher (Glenflesk); O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), D McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); D Lyne (Killarney Legion), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Brosna), P Darcy (Glenflesk), K Falvey (Annascaul); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), S Horan (Scartaglen), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: D Uosis (Dingle), A Dineen (Rathmore), S O’Connell (Cordal), C Moriarty (Annascaul), E Horan (Scartaglen), T Ó Siochrú (Tuosist), S Keane (Listowel Emmets), D Geaney (Dingle), S Quilter (Austin Stacks).

READ MORE

Cork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with Kerry

GAA Podcast: Seamus Moynihan, Kingdom royalty on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford & those Kerry fans

More on this topic

Naas remain on course for hat-trick of Leinster titlesNaas remain on course for hat-trick of Leinster titles

How the demands of fans keep Kerry groundedHow the demands of fans keep Kerry grounded

Kerry club's Cow Splat Bingo fundraiser offers chance to win some moo-lahKerry club's Cow Splat Bingo fundraiser offers chance to win some moo-lah

Talk of Dublin and Tyrone's tunnel brawl 'a load of nonsense', says Brian HowardTalk of Dublin and Tyrone's tunnel brawl 'a load of nonsense', says Brian Howard

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

FIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for calm over coronavirus outbreakFIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for calm over coronavirus outbreak

‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules

Seven Corofin players make Club Team of the YearSeven Corofin players make Club Team of the Year

FIFA president addresses UEFA conference about coronavirus; Wheelchair rugby test cancelled FIFA president addresses UEFA conference about coronavirus; Wheelchair rugby test cancelled


Lifestyle

Former amateur boxing champ Jordanne Jones knows how to pack an emotional punch on screen. And with a string of new releases, she’s set for cinematic gold, writes Esther McCarthyJordanne Jones is a star on the rise

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »