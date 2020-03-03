One change to Kerry U20s for Munster final against Cork

Kerry have made one change to their team for tomorrow’s Munster U20 football final (Austin Stack Park, 7.30pm), with Seán Horan coming in at full-forward.

Kerry's Sean Horan tackles Peter O'Driscoll of Cork in last year's Munster U20 final.

Horan, who was not part of the matchday 26 for their semi-final win over Limerick, replaces Sean Keane on the edge of the square.

He's one of four players on the Kerry team, along with Dylan Casey, Dan McCarthy, and Killian Falvey, who started last year’s Munster U20 final defeat to Cork.

Kerry (Munster U20 final): M Kelliher (Glenflesk); O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), D McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); D Lyne (Killarney Legion), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Brosna), P Darcy (Glenflesk), K Falvey (Annascaul); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), S Horan (Scartaglen), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: D Uosis (Dingle), A Dineen (Rathmore), S O’Connell (Cordal), C Moriarty (Annascaul), E Horan (Scartaglen), T Ó Siochrú (Tuosist), S Keane (Listowel Emmets), D Geaney (Dingle), S Quilter (Austin Stacks).

