One change for Kerry minors as they bid for 32nd win in a row

The Kerry team who lined out against Cork in their Electric Ireland Munster GAA football minor championship match at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture Dan Linehan
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 07:01 PM

Kerry minor manager James Costello has made one change to his team for tomorrow's Munster MFC Phase 2 round-robin game against Clare at Austin Stack Park (7pm).

The visitors to Tralee, off the back of their 3-9 to 0-14 defeat at home to Cork last week, must take the two points on offer this evening to secure progression to the Munster final at Cork's expense. Clare's scoring difference of -4, despite last week's result, is far superior to Cork's and so a win of any sorts would be sufficient to advance the county to a third consecutive Munster final meeting with Kerry.

Kerry's scoring difference of +16, compared with Cork's -12, means the hosts would have to lose this game by 29 points to miss out on a Munster final spot. Colin Crowley, who kicked two points during Kerry's annihilation of the Rebels a fortnight ago, drops to the bench and is replaced in the half-forward line by Ballyduff's Kevin Goulding.

The Kingdom are 31 games unbeaten at minor level and are bidding to reach a seventh consecutive Munster MFC final.

Clare: O O’Loughlin (St Breckan’s); T Lillis (Doonbeg), M Garry (Cooraclare), C McMahon (Ennistymon); C McGroary (Corofin), A Killeen (St Joseph's Doora-Barefield), M Reidy (Shannon Gaels); E Rouine (Ennistymon), B Rouine (Ennistymon); C Hassett (Kildysart), D Fahy (Ennistymon), D Nagle (St Joseph's Doora-Barefield); E Talty (St Joseph's Doora-Barefield), S Meehan (Banner), J Stack (St Breckan’s).

Subs: T Collins (Lissycasey), S Browne (O'Curry’s), L Murphy (Wolfe Tone na Sionna), T Meenaghan (The Banner), S McNamara (Michael Cusacks), K Crowley (Kilrush Shamrocks), E Walshe (The Banner) S Casey (Clondegad), P Doherty (St Breckans).

Kerry: D Burns (Na Gaeil); L Chester (Austin Stacks), A Dineen (Rathmore), K O’Sullivan (Cromane); E O’Sullivan (Legion), A Curran (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); J Lenihan (Churchill), R Collins (Gneeveguilla); K Goulding (Ballyduff), J O’Connor (Beaufort), G Hassett (Laune Rangers); D Geaney (Dingle), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets), E O’Shea (Fossa).

Subs: A Murphy (St Mary’s), J Kerins (Dr Crokes), D O’Callaghan (Firies), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C Crowley (Templenoe), R O’Grady (Legion), T Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil), J Sheehan (na Gaeil) T Sparling (Crokes).

