One change for Kerry minors as they bid for 32nd win in a row

Kerry minor manager James Costello has made one change to his team for tomorrow's Munster MFC Phase 2 round-robin game against Clare at Austin Stack Park (7pm).

The visitors to Tralee, off the back of their 3-9 to 0-14 defeat at home to Cork last week, must take the two points on offer this evening to secure progression to the Munster final at Cork's expense. Clare's scoring difference of -4, despite last week's result, is far superior to Cork's and so a win of any sorts would be sufficient to advance the county to a third consecutive Munster final meeting with Kerry.

Kerry's scoring difference of +16, compared with Cork's -12, means the hosts would have to lose this game by 29 points to miss out on a Munster final spot. Colin Crowley, who kicked two points during Kerry's annihilation of the Rebels a fortnight ago, drops to the bench and is replaced in the half-forward line by Ballyduff's Kevin Goulding.

The Kingdom are 31 games unbeaten at minor level and are bidding to reach a seventh consecutive Munster MFC final.

Clare: O O’Loughlin (St Breckan’s); T Lillis (Doonbeg), M Garry (Cooraclare), C McMahon (Ennistymon); C McGroary (Corofin), A Killeen (St Joseph's Doora-Barefield), M Reidy (Shannon Gaels); E Rouine (Ennistymon), B Rouine (Ennistymon); C Hassett (Kildysart), D Fahy (Ennistymon), D Nagle (St Joseph's Doora-Barefield); E Talty (St Joseph's Doora-Barefield), S Meehan (Banner), J Stack (St Breckan’s).

Subs: T Collins (Lissycasey), S Browne (O'Curry’s), L Murphy (Wolfe Tone na Sionna), T Meenaghan (The Banner), S McNamara (Michael Cusacks), K Crowley (Kilrush Shamrocks), E Walshe (The Banner) S Casey (Clondegad), P Doherty (St Breckans).

Kerry: D Burns (Na Gaeil); L Chester (Austin Stacks), A Dineen (Rathmore), K O’Sullivan (Cromane); E O’Sullivan (Legion), A Curran (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); J Lenihan (Churchill), R Collins (Gneeveguilla); K Goulding (Ballyduff), J O’Connor (Beaufort), G Hassett (Laune Rangers); D Geaney (Dingle), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets), E O’Shea (Fossa).

Subs: A Murphy (St Mary’s), J Kerins (Dr Crokes), D O’Callaghan (Firies), C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), C Crowley (Templenoe), R O’Grady (Legion), T Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil), J Sheehan (na Gaeil) T Sparling (Crokes).