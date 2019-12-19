O’Mahony welcomes changing of the guard at Cork

Cork hurler Tim O’Mahony says the appointment of a new management team has made it easier to park what was a disappointing 2019 season.

Kieran Kingston would hardly be described as a new face by many of the Cork hurling squad, but given that O’Mahony is only two years in the set-up, the 2020 season will be his first under Kingston.

“It is just a fresh approach to everything,” said O’Mahony of the personnel changes steering the Cork ship. “I came in when John Meyler was manager. It was he who gave me my cut. Kieran is new for me. So far, it has been all positive.

“We had a good induction day where Kieran got the whole group together. In terms of hurling, we haven’t a whole pile done. All we’ve done are a few gym sessions, a bit of conditioning, trying to get the body going again.”

Meyler, in a recent interview, claimed Cork never properly recovered from the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final extra-time defeat to Limerick, a game Cork led by 1-26 to 1-20 with seven minutes remaining in normal time.

“Losing to Limerick in 2018 was heartbreaking, really,” said Meyler.

To go into the last eight minutes six points up and then to lose after extra time was hard, was difficult. We never really got it going as well again.

O’Mahony, while not wanting to contradict his former manager, took a different view. “It is not that I disagree, as it was a very tough game to come [back] from, but you have to move on. There was only a puck of a ball between ourselves and Limerick.

“It was a draw after 70 minutes. In extra time, we had a couple of injured players. Limerick got the bounce of the ball that day. They had a bit of luck, and you need that. We weren’t far off. I wouldn’t say we haven’t recovered from it. No one died.

“We met Tipperary at the start of this year’s championship and they were absolutely hopping below in the Páirc. We bounced back the following week, put up a good show, and got the win against Limerick. Things just didn’t really go our way, overall. We can’t be looking back too much. We are trying to drive forward.

“There isn’t much between the teams. If a team could get a bit of form and get a few wins together, especially with the new format, you get a chance to get a bit of momentum and I think that’s it, really.”

Ankle trouble means O’Mahony won’t feature in Mallow against Kerry this Friday (throw-in 7.30pm). But the 22-year-old Newtownshandrum man, who says he has no preference as to where he is put on the fieldis stationed (O’Mahony played in defence and at midfield for Cork in the 2019 championship, but typically lines out in attack for his club), is confident of being available in time for the trip to Dungarvan on December 29.

“The Munster SHL has gone fierce competitive,” he said.

“Once upon a time, it might have been [a competition] for a couple of young lads to get a run. But it has got to the stage now that panels are so competitive that if you get a run in the Munster SHL, and play well, and you get another game and play well, people start talking, and then you get a chance in the league and if you can hold your place there, you are looking forward to the championship.”

