Old rivals Cork and Kerry in it together for Joanne and country

Kerry football star James O’Donoghue, who took part in the gaming event, with Joanne O’Riordan, the driving force behind this weekend’s GAA Fifa 20 Championship. Picture: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

A rare treat — breaking team news to a countyman.

“I hear you’ve got Barcelona.”

Sean O’Donoghue hadn’t heard but will take that. “How am I going to work them into a 4-4-2, though? I think we all have to go 4-4-2.”

Such are the things exercising the minds of Cork corner-backs this weather.

This Saturday, there’s an old firm Munster football semi-final with a difference. Where, on paper at least, Kerry will have to pull off a giant-killing.

Kingdom hurler Pádraig Boyle defeated football star James O’Donoghue to get hold of the county’s controller. And with this weekend’s GAA Fifa 20 Championship based on the Gaelic football draw, he faces Cork tomorrow.

Biggest problem, the lottery to divvy up the Champions League teams means Boyle must organise the Young Boys of Bern defence to contain Messi and Suarez.

O’Donoghue, marshaling his beloved Manchester United, put away PSG and Micheál Martin Jr from the footballers in the Cork eliminator.

But is there an asterisk against his status as Cork’s standard-bearer?

“Harnedy is gutted he didn’t go for it. Harnedy is very good. I’m sure he was top 30 in Ireland at one stage.”

In fairness to Seamus Harnedy, he put behind him the dismay at missing that email to drill his teammate over the last couple of days. Taking online a duel the Páirc Uí Chaoimh astro has doubtless seen plenty of, back in normality.

The GPA’s help has ensured all 32 counties are represented in the weekend’s gaming gala, run in association with Insomnia Games in aid of frontline workers. The hurlers and footballers will be plugged into PlayStations and we’ll get a peek into their gaffs with the action streaming live on Facebook.

Amazing to have so many GAA stars giving their time to such a great cause! Check out who's representing your County in this weekends Charity FIFA Tournament! Read more: https://t.co/lzLCI1h5Lb #BuildingChampions pic.twitter.com/pbYrQYUkoH — Insomnia Gaming Festival Dublin (@InsomniaFestDub) May 1, 2020

And the driving force making it all happen is a true Cork legend — the great Joanne O’Riordan.

At a time when Joanne, on top of the million hurdles she scales daily, is worried about her asthma, and stressing about the complications of isolating and the care she needs, naturally she set about pulling together an event to help others.

Of course, she saw LaLiga players in a charity Fifa tournament and decided something similar needed to happen here.

Of course, every county answered the call.

Absolutely, she rang half the journalists in the country to make sure they are giving it a mention.

And of course, when we chatted Wednesday morning, she already had her Friday Irish Times column written and filed.

Even if I only took that much from Joanne!

This tournament brings to mind a tiny insight a few years ago into the kind of mind that makes a mockery of terrifying adversity.

The addict he is, James O’Donoghue posted a photo of himself playing Fifa with that troublesome shoulder in a sling.

And unthinking, the woman born without limbs shot back her admiration: ‘How are you managing to do that with one arm?”

As the reply put it: “Joanne, of all the people to ask me that…”

“I’m a dumbass,” she laughs.

In Joanne the gamer, there’s plenty more clues about ingenuity and resourcefulness and bottomless resilience.

“I use my chin, obviously, for the A, B, X, Y or whatever.”

Obviously.

“And then my left hand to do the left, right, up, down.

“And then if back buttons are necessary, and this might be TMI, but I have this kind of chest guard on my tray. And what I do is set the remote across my chest, and use the chest guard and my boobs to hit the back button.

“Or sometimes my lower lip is needed. It’s a bit weird to watch, but it’s functional and it works.”

Cork’s Seán O’Donoghue. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile And Seán O’Donoghue is worried about the complexity of some of the skill moves.

With Joanne, one first principle applies — there is always a way.

On Call of Duty she prefers stabbing to shooting. Easier on the chest.

But even she knows when to ask for help.

“My brother got the game of the film The Warriors. There’s this scene where you are being chased by this car, basically. And I couldn’t press one of the buttons and run at the same time. So I had to call one of the brothers to sit and hold that button for five minutes.”

She denies all accusations of chicanery in the perfect match of her two great sporting loves, Cork and Barcelona. Though acknowledges she once regarded Carles Puyol as “the coolest person on the planet”.

She geared up for this event by watching the Premier League version, where Diogo Jota took the title.

“The trash talk wasn’t great was it?”

It wasn’t. Though it was enthralling to watch some of the world’s finest athletes regress into monosyllabic youths, making plain their absolute disgust in defeat.

Some great fixtures lined up for tonight's Live Stream! Tune in from 7PM to the Insomnia Dublin Facebook page to see inter-county GAA stars go head to head in our Charity FIFA 20 Tournament! pic.twitter.com/BJ74Tne0qa — Insomnia Gaming Festival Dublin (@InsomniaFestDub) May 1, 2020

O’Donoghue can’t rule out a virtual schemozzle tomorrow either.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t take losing well. Mostly, I’m playing my younger brother so I don’t have to worry about it, but when you play good lads the controller could go alright.”

Though the Inniscarra man certainly won’t lose sight of what it’s all about — his mother is a nurse in Cork’s Mercy Hospital.

None of them will. With provincial and All-Ireland titles at stake, the buttons will take a hammering.

But in reality even old rivals are in this together.

And at a time when there’s a danger we’re all starting to feel a little bit sorry for ourselves in adversity, how perfectly appropriate that it should be Joanne bringing the whole country together.

Watch the action on the Insomnia Dublin Gaming Festival’s Facebook page. You can donate at gofundme.com/zqvjmp-FIFA. Proceeds go directly to frontline healthcare workers fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

