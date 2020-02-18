News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O’Keeffe backs designated players speaking to refs

Diarmuid O'Keefe and Tipp's Brendan Maher in action.
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 05:20 AM

It’s a firm no to the black card from Diarmuid O’Keeffe but the Wexford man supports calls to allow only designated players to speak to referees.

The 2019 All-Star, whose point on Sunday helped his county to a third straight win over Kilkenny, backs the motion from Gorey club Naomh Éanna that only two players and one management member can talk with the match official.

To be voted on at Congress in Croke Park on Saturday week, anyone outside those appointed who speaks to the referee will be punished for dissent.

“We’re going more like rugby, are we?” said O’Keeffe, smiling.

“The referees are getting so much hardship, they’re getting shouted at from the line, they’re trying to listen in their ear from the linesmen, they’re getting lads all over the pitch roaring at them as well, I think something has to be given there. Maybe one or two talking to him about what’s going on on the pitch us the way to go.”

But like his manager Davy Fitzgerald, the 28-year-old opposes introducing a sin bin to hurling.

“Reflecting on football over the last number of weeks and months, there’s a lot of talk about referees having so much to do and I think it’s adding another little bit of pressure to the referees.

"I’d be fully in favour of leaving it the way it is. I don’t see a problem.”

A sideline cut specialist, he isn’t against making a converted score from one worth two points, as will also be debated at Congress.

“I’d be more in favour of two points for a sideline cut than I would a black card for a foul. It’s such a crucial skill of the game now.”

As for Limerick’s motion to introduce video technology, O’Keeffe backs HawkEye being rolled out to venues other than Croke Park and Semple Stadium.

“Why not have it in other grounds as well and have a bit of continuity for everybody across the season?

Nowadays there’s nothing between the sides, a point here or there is going to matter about whether you finish fourth or second or first in a league table or in the provincial championship.

Taking a year out from teaching, O’Keeffe returned late to training last month after an extended holiday and admits he isn’t fully fit.

He was still able to make an impact with that score despite being told by Fitzgerald during the week that he just about made the match-day panel.

“I only scraped into the squad, I was told during the week. I’m improving every training session. I got a full 70 minutes in a challenge game against Waterford last weekend so that was great to get that under my belt but a (full) League game I think is a little bit of a stretch.”

