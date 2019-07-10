News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
O’Keeffe and Brennan win June Player of the Month awards

Jamie Brennan of Donegal and Diarmuid O’Keeffe of Wexford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Jamie Brennan have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for June.

O’Keeffe was a driving force behind Wexford landing their first Leinster SHC title since 2004 with wins over Carlow and Kilkenny in June.

He was also a key player in the thrilling drawn match with Kilkenny in the final round-robin fixture which ensured Wexford's progress to the Leinster final and All-Ireland series.

Meanwhile, Brennan’s free-scoring form, scoring 2-7 from play in Donegal's Ulster Championship wins over Tyrone and Cavan, has seen him pick up the football award.

Donegal are now facing into a Super 8s group with Kerry, Mayo, and Meath.

Mike Quirke's Football Show: Tactical Mayo but never boring. How Cork changed tack. Tyrone always learning. Fixing the fouling carnage

