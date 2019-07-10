O’Keeffe and Brennan win June Player of the Month awards

Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Jamie Brennan have been named the PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for June.

O’Keeffe was a driving force behind Wexford landing their first Leinster SHC title since 2004 with wins over Carlow and Kilkenny in June.

He was also a key player in the thrilling drawn match with Kilkenny in the final round-robin fixture which ensured Wexford's progress to the Leinster final and All-Ireland series.

Meanwhile, Brennan’s free-scoring form, scoring 2-7 from play in Donegal's Ulster Championship wins over Tyrone and Cavan, has seen him pick up the football award.

Donegal are now facing into a Super 8s group with Kerry, Mayo, and Meath.

