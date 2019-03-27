O’Grady’s goal drives Doon to Limerick glory

Doon 2-10 - 1-11 Na Piarsaigh

Doon are Limerick Premier U21 hurling champions for the first time since 2005 after a thrilling win over Na Piarsaigh at the Gaelic Grounds.

The east Limerick outfit led by a point at half-time, but Ruben McCarthy’s goal two minutes into the second half swung the game Na Piarsaigh’s way.

Doon managed to keep close to Na Piarsiagh and went into a lead they never relinquished through a sensational Dubhan O’Grady goal 11 minutes from time.

Will Henn had helped Na Piarsaigh into an early advantage with their first four scores, but Jack Ryan’s goal on 24 minutes saw Doon into a deserved half-time lead.

Na Piarsiagh rallied to draw level through Jack Daly after the break but O’Grady’s goal proved crucial for a Doon side brilliantly by Limerick senior panellist, Mikey O’Brien at centre back.

Scorers for Doon:

Ja Ryan (1-5, 4 frees); Jo Ryan (0-4, 2 frees, 1 65); D O’Grady (1-0); E Stokes (0-1)

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh:

W Henn (0-9, 7 frees, 1 65); R McCarthy (1-0); J Daly and A McNamara (0-1 each).

DOON: A McLoughlin; C Thomas, P Ryan, C Ryan; C Berkery, M O’Brien, J O’Brien; D O’Grady, Jo Ryan; I O’Dwyer, B Purcell, E Stokes; M Coleman, Jo Ryan, J Downey;

Sub: C O’Donovan for O’Dwyer (43).

NA PIARSAIGH: S McKeogh; C Richardson, G Synott, P Heaney; L O’Sullivan, E Gilvarry, D O’Conall; D Long, S Long; A McNamara, C Boylan, W Henn; J Daly, E McEvoy, R McCarthy.

Sub: G Kearns for McNamara (50).

Ref: J O’Mahony (Kildimo–Pallaskenry).