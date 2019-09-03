News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Grady replaces Geary in Kiely team

Limerick manager John Kiely was last night ratified for another two years at the helm with the option of a third. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Former Limerick captain Donal O’Grady has replaced Brian Geary in John Kiely’s management team for 2002 as Kiely was last night ratified for another two years at the helm with the option of a third.

Geary steps away due to work commitments but his old team-mate O’Grady comes on board having been in charge of the Limerick U15s this season.

Joe O’Connor is replaced as strength and conditioning coach by Mikey Kiely who was previously the S&C coach with the Limerick senior footballers. Ballybrown man Kiely was also part of the backroom team when Limerick claimed an All-Ireland U21 HC title in 2013.

Having worked alongside John Kiely since the end of 2016, Paul Kinnerk will again be part of the Limerick ticket in 2020 as will selectors Alan Cunningham and Aonghus O’Brien.

Davy Fitzgerald is still weighing up his options despite suggestions he is ready to manage Wexford into a fourth season after guiding them to a first Leinster title in 15 years this season.

After the narrow All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary, Fitzgerald appeared to suggest he would be finishing up with the Model County.

However, he has not yet made his mind up while it is believed there are other counties who have sounded him out.

Meanwhile, Donegal have given the green light to Declan Bonner to stay on for a third season as senior football manager. Having led the county to back-to-back Ulster titles, Bonner was ratified for the 2020 season at a meeting of the county board last night.

Meath last night gave a ringing endorsement to Andy McEntee who has been handed another three seasons in charge of the senior footballers.

Elsewhere, doubts are increasing about Rory Gallagher being ratified as the new Derry senior football manager this evening. The county board executive are expected to propose the Belleek native, who stepped down as Fermanagh boss this summer having previously been in charge of Donegal, but a number of clubs are believed to be against the idea.

In other news, Kerry selector Tommy Griffin’s annual over-35 football tournament has been moved to September 28 as its regular date clashes with the All-Ireland SFC final replay on Saturday week.

Griffin has run the national 13-a-side competition since 2012 with proceeds going to charity.

