Offaly set to reject football tier plans

Offaly are the second Division 3 county to confirm they will vote against the proposed second-tier football championship at Special Congress on October 19.

Manager John Maughan, who guided Offaly to the last 16 of this year’s All-Ireland championship, is in favour of a Tier 2 competition. His players hold a different view, however, and made known their opposition to a second-tier championship when sounded out by members of the county board executive.

The feelings of players and management were relayed to club delegates at this week’s county board meeting and it was decided Offaly would vote against the Central Council motion to split the Championship in half. A county board official said Offaly would likely have voted in favour of the motion if there was a path back into the Sam Maguire Cup for the Tier 2 winners.

Offaly join Tipperary as the second Division 3 county who will vote against the creation of a second-tier championship the weekend after next.

If a Tier 2 competition is voted through at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and involvement in such is decided by league placings at the start rather than end of spring, both counties will then need to reach their respective provincial finals in 2020 to remain in the Sam Maguire Cup. Offaly last reached the Leinster final in 2006.

As for the remaining Division 3 counties who have declared their voting intentions, Leitrim will support the motion, while the Cork delegation will decide on the day.