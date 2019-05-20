Offaly sack Kevin Martin after 13-point loss to Westmeath

Kevin Martin has been relieved of his duties as Offaly hurling manager.

Saturday's 13-point defeat to Westmeath leaves the Faithful bottom of the Joe McDonagh Cup table.

With games still to come against Antrim and Kerry, Joachim Kelly has been installed as interim manager.

The Offaly County Board say survival in the Joe McDonagh Cup is "essential for the long-term development of hurling in the county".

They also thanked Martin and his backroom staff "for their commitment and effort over the last two years".

GAA podcast: Dalo was wrong. Emotional Cork. Limerick's Plan B? Tipp back it up. Ref justice

Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.