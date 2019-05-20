NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Offaly sack Kevin Martin after 13-point loss to Westmeath

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 08:07 PM

Kevin Martin has been relieved of his duties as Offaly hurling manager.

Saturday's 13-point defeat to Westmeath leaves the Faithful bottom of the Joe McDonagh Cup table.

With games still to come against Antrim and Kerry, Joachim Kelly has been installed as interim manager.

The Offaly County Board say survival in the Joe McDonagh Cup is "essential for the long-term development of hurling in the county".

They also thanked Martin and his backroom staff "for their commitment and effort over the last two years".

