Offaly hurling needs '20-year plan', says former Limerick All-Star Moran

Offaly hurling will need a "10, 15 or 20-year plan" to reverse their fortunes, according to former All-Star hurler Ollie Moran.

The Faithful prepare for a do-or-die clash with Antrim on Saturday, less than a fortnight after relieving manager Kieran Martin of his duties, replacing him with Joachim Kelly

Moran was on the Limerick team who suffered a humbling 3-19 to 0-18 loss to the Faithful in 2008 but since then there Offaly hurling has spiraled downward.

In recent years the 1998 All-Ireland champions have suffered a number of eye-catching defeats including a 14-point loss to Westmeath in the Leinster Championship in 2016, losing to Kerry that year in the league, relegation out of the top tier last year and, in recent weeks, losses against the Lake County and Laois have them propping up the table in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

"For most GAA people, sad is maybe the wrong word - It's almost patronising Offaly to an extent," Moran said on RTÉ Radio's Game On.

"It would appear the current panel of payers they have is just not up to that level. It's a major concern.

They probably need to internalise the whole thing, look at their club structure, start developing their nursery.

"You're probably looking at a 10, 15 or 20-year plan there. That's the reality," he added.

Defeat this weekend to Antrim would mean that there would be a real possibility of Offaly playing in the Christy Ring Cup in 2020.

"We can blame and blame and blame but players have to look into their own heads, management have to look inwards as well and pick the right teams. It’s down to players and management," he said, speaking to Midlands 103 radio.

"There’s 40 in that dressing room between management and players.

"We’ve got to turn it around and we’ll do our bloody utmost over the next three weeks to try to turn it,” he added.