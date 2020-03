Offaly hurling legend Joe Dooley has added his voice (literally) to the battle against coronavirus.

Dooley, who won All-Ireland medals in 1994 and 1996, stresses the importance of good hand hygiene in a bit to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

People are advised to scrub their hands for at least 20 seconds - and Joe has come up with a novel way of timing the routine.

Take it away, Joe!