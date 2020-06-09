News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Offaly hurlers raise €60,000 for local charities

By Brendan O'Brien
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 01:26 PM

Offaly's hurlers produced a pair of remarkable performances over the weekend by raising €60,000 for two local charities, and they're not done yet.

An Offaly jersey signed by 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry has also been secured and is still available to buy through auction with bids to be made via private message on Offaly GAA's social media channels.

The panel started on Saturday with an online variety show which pulled in over a thousand views and continued through the next day, with a solo run from the Down Syndrome Offaly offices in Kilcormac to the local Jigsaw HQ in Tullamore.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated and supported the event,” said Aidan Treacy on behalf of the senior hurlers. “Massive work went into it and we got great support from both sponsors and the general public along the way”.

The variety show clearly captured the imagination.

One trio put on an act entitled 'Put a Christy Ring On It'. Another appeared as the 'Backward Boys'. The winners with 7,000 euros/votes was the Offaly camogie quartet of Amy Byrne, Sharon Shanahan, Becky Bryant, and Emma Mulrooney with 'Offaly Bad Carpool Karaoke, Covid Edition'.

The overall buy-in was extraordinary with a list of sponsors that read: EJ Engineering, Banagher Concrete, ESB, Inland and Coastal, Ravenhill Transport, Logicom, Axe Forestry, Birr Community School, Loughnanne Concrete, Grennan’s of Rath, Carroll Cuisine, Banagher College, St Rynagh’s GAA, McCormack Builders, and Rosderra Meats.

A raffle that accompanied the drives offered 21 different prizes, ranging from three bales of silage to a free four ball at Esker Hills Golf Club and a €150 voucher for Hassetts of Birr.

Connacht and Ireland rugby player Ultan Dillane, digital journalist Lauren Guilfoyle, and comedian Neil Delamere acted as judges on the night while plenty of other Offaly natives in the media and other sectors contributed to the production and behind the scenes.

GAA

