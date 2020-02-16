News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Offaly fend off tremendous Louth fightback

By Dan Bannon
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 06:56 PM

Louth 2-10 - 2-13 Offaly

Offaly withheld a tremendous fightback from 13-man Louth to pick up their first Division 3 win of the season in a textbook game of two halves at the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda.

Ruairi McNamee scored 1-4 for Offaly, including the clinching points.
Ruairi McNamee scored 1-4 for Offaly, including the clinching points.

With the wind at their backs in the opening half, John Maughan’s side made better use of the horrendous conditions and when Ruairi McNamee sidestepped Craig Lynch in the Louth goal for the Faithful’s second major on the 11th minute, the contest had an inevitable feel to it.

Anton Sullivan fired home the first goal and complemented the three points from wingback Eoin Carroll to give the visitors a dominant 2-7 to 0-3 advantage at half-time.

Louth would rally, Declan Byrne inspired the hosts with four points off the bench, after Sam Mulroy powered to the net on 48 minutes, and Byrne then set up Grimes for his goal to leave the minimum between the sides.

However, that would be Louth’s last score, Mulroy and Tommy Durnin would see red and the cushion built up in the first half was enough to allow Offaly to soak up the pressure and McNamee relieve it, with the match's final two points.

Scorers for Louth: D Byrne 0-4, S Mulroy 1-1 (1f), C Grimes 1-1 each, L Jackson, C Early, B Duffy and E Callaghan 0-1 each

Scorers for Offaly: R McNamee 1-4 (1f), A Sullivan 1-0, B Allen and E Carroll 0-3 each, N Darby, S Horan and C McNamee 0-1 each.

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, N Sharkey, D Campbell; E Callaghan, E Carolan, J Clutterbuck; J Califf, T Durnin; L Jackson, B Duffy, P Mathews; C Downey, C Grimes, S Mulroy.

Subs: C McKeever for Duffy (24), C Early for Califf (36), D Byrne for Sharkey (43), Eoghan Duffy for Jackson (56).

OFFALY: P Dunican; C Doyle, E Rigney, D Hogan; E Carroll, D Dempsey, N Darby; C McNamee, M Brazil; C Mangan, C Donnelly, S Horan; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Subs: C Donohoe for Donnelly (h-t), J Hayes for C McNamee (60), A Leavy for Sullivan (69), C Johnson for Allen (70+4).

Referee: P Faloon (Down)

More on this topic

Wicklow take first points from SligoWicklow take first points from Sligo

Cody blasts ‘hilarious’ rule changes, Horgan conquers ‘hurricane’: The weekend’s GAA talking pointsCody blasts ‘hilarious’ rule changes, Horgan conquers ‘hurricane’: The weekend’s GAA talking points

UL complete five-in-a-row of Ashbourne Cup final wins over UCCUL complete five-in-a-row of Ashbourne Cup final wins over UCC

Hurling League wrap: Wicklow take huge step towards Division 2A survivalHurling League wrap: Wicklow take huge step towards Division 2A survival

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Jack Anderson: Nudging, not pushing, for change is Tom Ryan’s remitJack Anderson: Nudging, not pushing, for change is Tom Ryan’s remit

Mayo and Storm Dennis hold Waterford scoreless in second halfMayo and Storm Dennis hold Waterford scoreless in second half

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - We never win fairly, do we? You’ve got to laughTerrace Talk: Liverpool - We never win fairly, do we? You’ve got to laugh

Cavan storm past Laois to easy victoryCavan storm past Laois to easy victory


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

The new season blood oranges have arrived, they’ve been trickling into the shops ever since Christmas — such joy. I long for their delightful fresh taste after the rich food of the festive season.Darina Allen: Blood Oranges have a delightfully fresh taste after the rich food of winter

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »