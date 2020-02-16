Offaly fend off tremendous Louth fightback

Louth 2-10 - 2-13 Offaly

Offaly withheld a tremendous fightback from 13-man Louth to pick up their first Division 3 win of the season in a textbook game of two halves at the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda.

Ruairi McNamee scored 1-4 for Offaly, including the clinching points.

With the wind at their backs in the opening half, John Maughan’s side made better use of the horrendous conditions and when Ruairi McNamee sidestepped Craig Lynch in the Louth goal for the Faithful’s second major on the 11th minute, the contest had an inevitable feel to it.

Anton Sullivan fired home the first goal and complemented the three points from wingback Eoin Carroll to give the visitors a dominant 2-7 to 0-3 advantage at half-time.

Louth would rally, Declan Byrne inspired the hosts with four points off the bench, after Sam Mulroy powered to the net on 48 minutes, and Byrne then set up Grimes for his goal to leave the minimum between the sides.

However, that would be Louth’s last score, Mulroy and Tommy Durnin would see red and the cushion built up in the first half was enough to allow Offaly to soak up the pressure and McNamee relieve it, with the match's final two points.

Scorers for Louth: D Byrne 0-4, S Mulroy 1-1 (1f), C Grimes 1-1 each, L Jackson, C Early, B Duffy and E Callaghan 0-1 each

Scorers for Offaly: R McNamee 1-4 (1f), A Sullivan 1-0, B Allen and E Carroll 0-3 each, N Darby, S Horan and C McNamee 0-1 each.

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, N Sharkey, D Campbell; E Callaghan, E Carolan, J Clutterbuck; J Califf, T Durnin; L Jackson, B Duffy, P Mathews; C Downey, C Grimes, S Mulroy.

Subs: C McKeever for Duffy (24), C Early for Califf (36), D Byrne for Sharkey (43), Eoghan Duffy for Jackson (56).

OFFALY: P Dunican; C Doyle, E Rigney, D Hogan; E Carroll, D Dempsey, N Darby; C McNamee, M Brazil; C Mangan, C Donnelly, S Horan; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Subs: C Donohoe for Donnelly (h-t), J Hayes for C McNamee (60), A Leavy for Sullivan (69), C Johnson for Allen (70+4).

Referee: P Faloon (Down)