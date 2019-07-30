News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Driscoll: People said Cork football was dead. It is nowhere near that

O’Driscoll: People said Cork football was dead. It is nowhere near that
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Cork U20 football captain Peter O’Driscoll believes their summer run will “will lift the county”.

The Cork U20s meet Dublin in this Saturday’s All-Ireland final (O’Moore Park, 4pm), bidding to secure the county’s first All-Ireland football title (excluding junior) since the senior triumph of 2010.

But irrespective of the outcome of Saturday’s decider, the U20s have already done their bit in this restorative summer for Cork football.

Earlier this month they delivered the county’s first provincial silverware in three years, as well as ending the county’s three-year wait for a championship win over Kerry, while Sunday’s victory over Tyrone secured a first All-Ireland final appearance since 2016.

The message from half-back O’Driscoll following their come-from-behind semi-final win was that Cork football has not gone away.

“Cork football has got a massive slating the last few years. This year has definitely shown the talent that is there within the county,” said the skipper.

“A lot of people said Cork football was dead. It is nowhere near that.

This win will lift the county. Even the support we had here, and for the minors too, was brilliant. Cork football has not gone away, by any means.

The Ilen Rovers defender praised the character shown by his team-mates to turn around a seven-point deficit.

“In our two other games against Kerry and Waterford, we were ahead at half-time. In both of those games, we were able to tell ourselves at half-time to keep doing what we were doing.

“In the first half here, we ran into the tackle a small bit too much. We were four down at the break so we had to regroup. At half-time, we said we’d get back to the game-plan and we reaped the rewards in the second half.

"The lads showed unbelievable character, especially after Tyrone got those early second-half points to go seven in front.”

Dublin and Cork drew 1-18 apiece when they met in the John Kerins Cup at the beginning of last month.

O’Driscoll insisted they’ll be keeping the focus on themselves this week, as opposed to getting bogged down in devising a plan to stop free-scoring Ciarán Archer and company.

Our objective was to get to an All-Ireland final. We are where we want to be and now we can’t wait to be in it. Dublin are a good team.

"We played them in the league already so we know slightly what they are about. We’ll be looking after ourselves, though, and getting our heads right.”

Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Tipperary's defiance. Will Davy Fitz stay on? Kilkenny tactics. Cody's greatest semi-final victory?

READ MORE

Coaching kids: Try more asking than telling, more listening than shouting

More on this topic

GAA chiefs open to more tech assistance for refereesGAA chiefs open to more tech assistance for referees

Maher: Cats will be the litmus test of Tipp’s characterMaher: Cats will be the litmus test of Tipp’s character

TV details for final round of Super 8s confirmedTV details for final round of Super 8s confirmed

The last weekend in July has become our annual Woodstock, our own hurling festival weekendThe last weekend in July has become our annual Woodstock, our own hurling festival weekend

GAASportsFootballTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Bolton and Bury fixtures could be suspendedBolton and Bury fixtures could be suspended

Kick It Out praise Lampard after supporter commentsKick It Out praise Lampard after supporter comments

Rory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh managerRory Gallagher steps down as Fermanagh manager

Ronan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coachRonan O'Gara: La Rochelle role will make me a better coach


Lifestyle

Jason Deans’ exhibition in Cobh touches on Brexit and emigration, writes Colette Sheridan.Floating ideas on Ireland’s migrant culture

Who needs pregnancy, nappies, school runs and incontinence pants? And that’s just the children, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Pregnancy, nappies and school runs? Single, childless, and loving it!

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

This resource is for every stage of parenting, says Helen O’Callaghan.Parenting resource is a real one-stop shop

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »